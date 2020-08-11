Left Menu
Development News Edition

Contemporary ethnicwear brand, Melange by Lifestyle, announces Deepika Padukone as brand ambassador

In addition to launching its new collection, Melange by Lifestyle, India's leading ethnicwear brand, announced actor and style icon - Deepika Padukone as its brand ambassador.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-08-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 19:00 IST
Contemporary ethnicwear brand, Melange by Lifestyle, announces Deepika Padukone as brand ambassador
Deepika Padukone for Melange by Lifestyle. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): In addition to launching its new collection, Melange by Lifestyle, India's leading ethnicwear brand, announced actor and style icon - Deepika Padukone as its brand ambassador. This collaboration further strengthens the brand ethos of 'Rethink Ethnic' and epitomizes the versatile, eclectic style of modern Indian women.

Comprising key trends, quintessential Rethink Ethnic & silhouettes, the curated collection is an absolute delight for customers. The ever-popular 'florals' has been re-imagined in new silhouettes and prints. The 'Work from Home' collection featuring the Linen range brings together fashion and utility. Traditional paisley has been recreated into a contemporary version with an interesting mix of styles. Accents of gold prints, embellishments, and jewel tones come together to make every special occasion more elegant. Recrafting one of the oldest forms of art, the collection showcases Lucknowi Chikankari in a modern form with chic minimal embroideries and contemporary silhouettes.

"Melange by Lifestyle has always celebrated the style sensibilities of modern Indian women who are strong and self-made. Our brand ambassador Deepika Padukone captures this bold and individualistic style that Melange represents. Being one of the most recognized brands in India across marketplaces, Melange continues to push boundaries by 'rethinking' ethnicwear and all that it has to offer. I look forward to our customers being delighted by the new collection that brings forth some remarkable pieces, perfect for every occasion," said Rishi Vasudev, Executive Director, Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd, while speaking on the announcement and launch. "Melange by Lifestyle has managed to beautifully capture the essence of the modern Indian woman. I am delighted to be announced as the brand ambassador for Melange by Lifestyle and look forward to the journey ahead!" said Deepika Padukone, Brand Ambassador, Melange by Lifestyle.

From the 'Work from Home' range to elegant occasion wear, customers can now step into the spotlight and give their wardrobe a stylish makeover with the new Melange by Lifestyle collection, with Kurtas starting from Rs 599 onward: https://j.mp/3fFKTGN The collection is available in over 400 stores along with leading online portals and market places in India, including exclusive Melange by Lifestyle stores and lifestylestores.com; where customers can shop from the convenience of their home. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

HC seeks Maha govt's reply to parole plea of ex-prof Saibaba

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday sought Maharashtra governments response to a petition filed by former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, seeking emergency parole to attend post-funeral rituals of his mother. The court,...

Andhra govt writes to Railways, requests dedicated freight corridor connectivity to its ports

The Andhra Pradesh government has requested the Railways to extend its dedicated freight corridor connectivity to ports in the state so that millions of tonnes of cargoes can be handled in a pollution-free and cost-effective manner. In an i...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

President Vladimir Putin said Russia was the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a vaccine after less than two months of human testing, prompting alarm among experts over lack of full trial data. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS...

Judges skeptical toward Trump ex-aide Flynn's bid to immediately end case

U.S. appeals court judges on Tuesday signaled skepticism toward a bid by President Donald Trumps former national security adviser Michael Flynn to compel a federal judge to immediately drop the criminal case against him as the Justice Depar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020