US respects India's right to set visa policy
The United States on Thursday said India can speak about its visa policy and, as such, refrained from commenting on the allegation of denial of visa renewal of an Australian journalist.Look, the government of India can speak to its own visa policy. That is why we come up here and take questions regularly.
''Look, the government of India can speak to its own visa policy. That is not something I am going to opine on from here,'' US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters at a news conference.
He was responding to a question on the controversy surrounding the visa of Australian journalist Avani Dias.
''Broadly, we have been clear with countries around the world about the integral role that a free press plays in the fabric of democracy. That is why we come up here and take questions regularly. But I will let the officials in India speak to the specific,'' Patel said.
