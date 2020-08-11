Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investors' complaints to be processed only through SCORES platform: Sebi

In a public notice, markets watchdog said the competent authority has decided that complaints against listed companies, registered intermediaries and recognised market infrastructure institutions sent on sebi@sebi.gov.in or on any official ID of Sebi officers will not be processed now. "All investors are urged to lodge their complaint directly on SCORES themselves," it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 19:54 IST
Investors' complaints to be processed only through SCORES platform: Sebi

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday asked investors to lodge complaints only through its web-based centralised grievance redressal system, Sebi Complaints Redress System (SCORES). In a public notice, markets watchdog said the competent authority has decided that complaints against listed companies, registered intermediaries and recognised market infrastructure institutions sent on sebi@sebi.gov.in or on any official ID of Sebi officers will not be processed now.

"All investors are urged to lodge their complaint directly on SCORES themselves," it added. According to the regulator's circular issued in March 2018, investors who wish to lodge a complaint are required to register themselves on SCORES before lodging the complaint against a listed company, intermediary or market infrastructure institution.

While registering the complaints, mandatory details like name of the investors, PAN, contact details and e-mail ID are to be provided for registration. For help related to complaints and lodging of complaint on SCORES, investors can contact the Sebi toll-free helpline number.

"SCORES has been in existence for 9 years. With the launch of mobile app, it has become much more easier for investors to lodge their complaint," Sebi said. The system, which was launched in June 2011, is a platform designed to help investors to lodge their complaints online with Sebi, pertaining to the securities market, against companies, intermediaries and market infrastructure institutions.

SCORES mobile application was launched in March 2020. "SCORES aids in tracking the status of the complaints anytime by the investor while also providing them notifications from time to time with respect to their complaints," the regulator noted.

It also added that complaints lodged on the SCORES portal or the SCORES mobile app help in keeping proper audit trail of the complaint which is essential for future references..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

UK mid-caps hit two-month high on stimulus hopes

The UK mid-caps index touched its highest level in two months on Tuesday as hopes of a stimulus-led rebound helped investors look past a mixed batch of quarterly earnings updates, while InterContinental Hotels rose after signalling a tentat...

HC asks HP govt not to shift COVID patients from Sirmaur, Solan to DDU

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed the state government not to shift COVID-19 patients from Sirmaur and Solan to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital here unless health facilities in these districts run out of required infrastr...

NSCN-IM trains guns on Nagaland Governor Ravi, seeks his removal as peace talks interlocutor

The NSCN-IM on Tuesday came down heavily on Nagaland Governor and interlocutor for peace talks R N Ravi and alleged that he is involved in mischief and has become a liability. In a statement, the Naga militant group also said that the centr...

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.30 pm. . DEL41 RJ-LD GEHLOT After Cong-Pilot rapprochement, Gehlot says he will look into grievances of MLAs Jaipur Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said he will a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020