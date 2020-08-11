Investors' complaints to be processed only through SCORES platform: Sebi

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday asked investors to lodge complaints only through its web-based centralised grievance redressal system, Sebi Complaints Redress System (SCORES). In a public notice, markets watchdog said the competent authority has decided that complaints against listed companies, registered intermediaries and recognised market infrastructure institutions sent on sebi@sebi.gov.in or on any official ID of Sebi officers will not be processed now.

"All investors are urged to lodge their complaint directly on SCORES themselves," it added. According to the regulator's circular issued in March 2018, investors who wish to lodge a complaint are required to register themselves on SCORES before lodging the complaint against a listed company, intermediary or market infrastructure institution.

While registering the complaints, mandatory details like name of the investors, PAN, contact details and e-mail ID are to be provided for registration. For help related to complaints and lodging of complaint on SCORES, investors can contact the Sebi toll-free helpline number.

"SCORES has been in existence for 9 years. With the launch of mobile app, it has become much more easier for investors to lodge their complaint," Sebi said. The system, which was launched in June 2011, is a platform designed to help investors to lodge their complaints online with Sebi, pertaining to the securities market, against companies, intermediaries and market infrastructure institutions.

SCORES mobile application was launched in March 2020. "SCORES aids in tracking the status of the complaints anytime by the investor while also providing them notifications from time to time with respect to their complaints," the regulator noted.

It also added that complaints lodged on the SCORES portal or the SCORES mobile app help in keeping proper audit trail of the complaint which is essential for future references..