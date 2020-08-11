Left Menu
Goa signs MoU with NSDC for advanced skills institute

Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey and Goa Skill Development Minister Vishwajit Rane were present for the ceremony to sign the MoU, which was executed online. The institute will provide training in advanced skills in highly specialized areas across sectors like healthcare, tourism and hospitality and other emerging business domains to meet the requisite industry demands.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 11-08-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 19:57 IST
Goa signs MoU with NSDC for advanced skills institute
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Goa government on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Skill Development Development Corporation (NSDC) for setting up an institute to provide advanced skills training. Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey and Goa Skill Development Minister Vishwajit Rane were present for the ceremony to sign the MoU, which was executed online.

The institute will provide training in advanced skills in highly specialized areas across sectors like healthcare, tourism and hospitality and other emerging business domains to meet the requisite industry demands. Speaking on the occasion, Pandey said that it is crucial to enhance the focus on reskilling, upskilling and deep skilling as part of the revival strategy and the MoU signing between NSDC and Goa is a step towards achieving that mission.

NSDCs expertise in driving demand-driven skill training will exponentially improve the pace of skill development in Goa especially in the healthcare sector, Rane said. "We are certain that the institute will help the youth of Goa transform from being job seekers to job creators and accelerate the states growth rapidly," he added.

