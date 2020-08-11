Inox Benefit Trust sells Inox Leisure shares worth over Rs 101 cr

Inox Benefit Trust on Tuesday offloaded shares of Inox Leisure Ltd worth over Rs 101 crore through open market transactions. A total of 43.5 lakh scrips amounting to nearly 4.23 per cent stake in the firm were sold by Inox Benefit Trust, block deal data on BSE showed. The shares were sold at Rs 233 apiece, translating into a deal size of Rs 101.36 crore. Through separate transactions, the scrips were picked up by Skale Master Fund Ltd, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and HDFC Mutual Fund. Skale Master Fund bought 8.55 lakh scrips, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority 11.25 lakh shares and HDFC Mutual Fund 23.7 lakh shares in Inox Leisure, the block deal data showed. Shares of Inox Leisure ended at Rs 235.6 on BSE on Tuesday, up by 2.39 per cent. PTI SRS ABMABM