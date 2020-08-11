Wipro completes acquisition of 4C for 68 million euros

IT major Wipro on Tuesday said it has completed the acquisition of 4C for 68 million euros. In July this year, the Bengaluru-based company had said it will acquire 4C for 68 million euros (about Rs 589 crore).

"In continuation to the aforesaid letter (dated July 23, 2020), this is to inform that the said acquisition (of 4C) has been completed on August 10, 2020," Wipro said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. Established in 1997 with its headquarters in Mechelen (Belgium), 4C has delivered over 1,500 projects for more than 500 customers. With over 350 employees based out of local offices in London, Paris, Brussels, Copenhagen and Dubai, 4C has a Salesforce (a cloud-based solutions company) practice in the UK, France, Benelux, the Nordics and United Arab Emirates regions.

4C's revenues stood at 31.8 million euros for the year ended January 31, 2020, the filing said. Wipro had said the acquisition would significantly strengthen its position as a leading provider of Salesforce solutions in various markets.

Wipro has a well-established Salesforce business in the Americas, Japan and Australia which was reinforced with the Appirio acquisition in 2016. 4C will be consolidated as part of Wipro's Salesforce practice, which provides solutions globally around multiple Salesforce clouds and its ecosystem of products, Wipro had said.