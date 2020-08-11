Tomar launches ICAR's data recovery centre Krishi Megh

To protect the precious data of the government's premier research body ICAR, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday launched a data recovery centre 'Krishi Megh' set up in Hyderabad. Currently, the main data centre of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is at the Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute (IASRI) in the national capital. The data recovery centre has been set up at National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM), Hyderabad. Krishi Megh has been set up under the National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP), funded by both the government and World Bank. "NAARM, Hyderabad has been chosen as it lies in a different seismic zone with regard to the Data Centre at ICAR-IASRI in New Delhi. Hyderabad is also suitable as skilled IT manpower is available along with other suitable climatic conditions such as low humidity level which is controllable in the data center environment," an official statement said. The data recovery centre at NAARM is synchronised with the data centre at IASRI, It has been built to mitigate the risk, enhance the quality, availability and accessibility of e-governance, research, extension and education in the field of agriculture in India, it said. After the virtual launch, Tomar emphasised on the need to save and preserve the important research-based data in a prompt digitised form to enable its access anywhere in any corner of the country and the world. The minister said Krishi Megh is a step forward towards digital agriculture of 'New India', as has been envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tomar further said NAHEP was designed for strengthening the national agricultural education system in India with the overall objective to provide more relevant and high-quality education to the agricultural university students that is in tune with the New Education Policy 2020. Tomar also launched the KVC ALUNET (Krishi Vishwavidyalaya Chhatr Alumni Network) and Online Accreditation System for Higher Agricultural Educational Institutions. Ministers of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala and Kailash Choudhary, ICAR Director General Trilochan Mohapatra and ICAR Deputy Director General (Agricultural Education) R C Agrawal were among those present at the launch. Highlighting the key features of Krishi Megh, Mohapatra said it is equipped with the latest artificial intelligence and deep learning software for building and deploying of deep learning based applications through image analysis, disease identification in livestock, etc. Krishi Megh is a new chapter in 'Digital India', enabling the farmers, researchers, students and policymakers to be more equipped with updated and latest information regarding agriculture and research, he added. On the need for a data recovery centre, NAHEP National Co-ordinator Prabhat Kumar said, "ICAR's current centre is in a seismic zone and there is always a threat of losing the data. A data recovery centre in a safe place is always better so that we save our precious agriculture related data." PTI LUX ABMABM