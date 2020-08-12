Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow snap 7-day winning streak as concern mounts over stimulus deal

"We're sitting here close to the all-time highs in the S&P 500, so any potential negative headline like that can cause a hiccup," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Stamford, Connecticut. The Nasdaq fell more than 1%, extending recent losses and registering its biggest daily percentage decline since July 23, with investors continuing to shed technology-related market heavyweights in favor of value names.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 02:35 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 02:35 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow snap 7-day winning streak as concern mounts over stimulus deal

U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Dow snapping a seven-day streak of gains and falling late in the session on growing uncertainty about breaking a stalemate in Washington over a fiscal stimulus deal.

Both indexes had been higher for much of the session, and the S&P 500 came within striking distance of its closing record high from February, before the onset of the coronavirus crisis in the United States that caused one of Wall Street's most dramatic crashes in history. The day's declines followed comments from U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who told Fox News that White House negotiators had not spoken on Tuesday with Democratic leaders in the U.S. Congress on coronavirus aid legislation after talks broke down last week.

Investors have been hoping Republicans and Democrats will resolve their differences and agree on another relief program to support about 30 million unemployed Americans, as the battle with the virus outbreak was far from over with U.S. cases surpassing 5 million last week. "We're sitting here close to the all-time highs in the S&P 500, so any potential negative headline like that can cause a hiccup," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Stamford, Connecticut.

The Nasdaq fell more than 1%, extending recent losses and registering its biggest daily percentage decline since July 23, with investors continuing to shed technology-related market heavyweights in favor of value names. Wedbush trader Joel Kulina said concerns about the stalemate in stimulus negotiations added to pressure to sell recently strong performing tech stocks.

"It just feels like an acceleration of the growth unwind that started last Friday. Today marks day three of the unwind out of growth," Kulina said. "But I'm not seeing panicking." Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft were the biggest drags on the S&P 500. Financials and industrials, which have underperformed other sectors this year, were the only two positive S&P 500 sectors on the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 104.53 points, or 0.38%, to 27,686.91, the S&P 500 lost 26.78 points, or 0.80%, to 3,333.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 185.53 points, or 1.69%, to 10,782.82. The Russell 1000 value index rose sharply during the session before ending near flat. It sharply outperformed the Russell 1000 growth index, which sank 1.5%.

In early afternoon trading, the S&P 500 hit a session high of 3,381.01, putting it just 0.15% shy of its 3,386.15 record closing high and 0.37% from its 3,393.52 all-time intraday peak, both registered on Feb. 19. Ultra-low interest rates, trillions of dollars in stimulus and, more recently, a better-than-feared second-quarter earnings season have allowed all three of Wall Street's main indexes to recover.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.05-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.52-to-1 ratio favored decliners. The S&P 500 posted 45 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 97 new highs and 14 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 11.24 billion shares, compared with the 10.32 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days. (Additional reporting by Noel Randewich in San Francisco, Medha Singh and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Anil D'Silva and Tom Brown)

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

Laser beams reflected between earth and moon boost science

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Serena sets up Venus clash on return after COVID-19 hiatus

Serena Williams returned to action for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak upended the tennis calendar, defeating Bernarda Pera to set up a second-round clash with sister Venus at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky on Tuesday. ...

Violence grips Bengaluru over a Facebook post -local media

Violent protests gripped parts of the southern Indian city of Bengaluru late on Tuesday after thousands of protesters took to the streets over a provocative social media post about the Prophet Mohammad by a relative of a local politician, l...

Bougainville's youth pursue break from bloody past at presidential vote

Young people in the South Pacific islands of Bougainville are seizing the opportunity to help reshape the future of the autonomous region of Papua New Guinea as they head to the polls this month to elect a new leader. The general election i...

Islanders, Capitals engage in another playoff series

Not much has gone according to plan in 2020, but the NHL playoffs are bringing at least one slice of normalcy An Eastern Conference series between the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders. The Metropolitan Division rivals and frequent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020