Rain lashes Rishikesh; Badrinath-Kedarnath highway blocked

The national highway leading to Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines was blocked at several points due to falling of boulders after rain lashed Rishikesh in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district early on Wednesday.

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 12-08-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 18:56 IST
The national highway leading to Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines was blocked at several points due to falling of boulders after rain lashed Rishikesh in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district early on Wednesday. The traffic was temporarily stopped to clear the highway, said SHO, Muni ki Reti police station, Kishor Saklani.

Boulders fell on the the road at several points between Neer Gaddu and Shivpuri, the station house officer said, adding that an earth-mover machine got stuck while clearing the road for traffic.   The Ganga was flowing 10-cm above the warning level, and its water level continues to rise, Saklani said. Water level of Henwal river, a tributary of the Ganga, has also risen and families living close to it have been shifted to safer places, the officer said.

