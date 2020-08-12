Left Menu
Development News Edition

Palred CMD Srikanth Reddy passes away due to COVID-19 infection

The company informed the BSE about the executive's demise. "This is to inform the stakeholders, the sudden demise of Mr P Srikanth Reddy, the Chairman and Managing Director of Palred Technologies Limited from COVID -19 on Wednesday, August 12, 2020," the company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 22:12 IST
Palred CMD Srikanth Reddy passes away due to COVID-19 infection

Palred Technologies Chairman and Managing Director P Srikanth Reddy passed away on Wednesday due to COVID-19 infection. The company informed the BSE about the executive's demise.

"This is to inform the stakeholders, the sudden demise of Mr P Srikanth Reddy, the Chairman and Managing Director of Palred Technologies Limited from COVID -19 on Wednesday, August 12, 2020," the company said in a regulatory filing. The sudden and unexpected death of Reddy will be an irreparable loss to the company, it added.

An Industrial Engineering graduate from REC, Trichy, and a post graduate from Stanford University, Reddy had founded IT firm Four Soft. Later, he founded Palred Technologies. Reddy was also the founder and President of Janapaalana political party, and Modern Rayalaseema Development Trust. He was also the Managing Trustee of Justice PC Reddi Trust.

Reddy had contested Parliamentary elections in 2009 from Kadapa seat, according to his LinkedIn profile..

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-COVID-19 tied to muscle-weakening disease; vaping risk documented

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Neuromuscular disease may be triggered by COVID-19 Resear...

Turkey wants to resolve energy exploration dispute with Greece through dialogue

Turkey and Greece signalled a willingness on Wednesday to resolve a dispute over energy exploration in the Mediterranean, while vowing to defend their interests in the region. Turkey and Greece, NATO allies, vehemently disagree over overlap...

'Mafia Raj' in Birbhum district: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Expressing concern over the reign of mafia in Birbhum, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said he is worried over the situation in certain areas in the district, which are not very far away from Rabindranath Tagores abode of...

Nagaland's one-day monsoon session on Thursday; oppn NPF decides to boycott

The one-day monsoon session of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly NLA has been convened on Thursday amid surging Covid-19 cases in the state, but the only Opposition party in the House- Naga Peoples Front NPF- on Wednesday decided to boycott...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020