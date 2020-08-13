Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shareholders seek BHP moratorium on Australian cultural site damage

BHP Group must commit to not damaging Aboriginal cultural sites as its expands its mining operations while a review of Australian heritage law is carried out, a shareholder group said in a resolution filed on Thursday. The proposal comes before BHP's financial results, due out next week, and after a government enquiry into how peer Rio Tinto legally destroyed caves that showed human habitation stretching back 46,000 years, as part of an iron ore mine expansion.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 13:27 IST
Shareholders seek BHP moratorium on Australian cultural site damage

BHP Group must commit to not damaging Aboriginal cultural sites as its expands its mining operations while a review of Australian heritage law is carried out, a shareholder group said in a resolution filed on Thursday.

The proposal comes before BHP's financial results, due out next week, and after a government enquiry into how peer Rio Tinto legally destroyed caves that showed human habitation stretching back 46,000 years, as part of an iron ore mine expansion. The moratorium on damaging culturally important sites would cut risk while reforms are considered, the shareholder group, the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility (ACCR), said in a statement.

"Investors simply can’t stand by and allow another Juukan Gorge disaster to take place," said the group's executive director, Brynn O’Brien, referring to the site of the caves destroyed by Rio Tinto. The group is aligned with industry funds that pledge to uphold socially responsible investment. The resolution is backed by a group representing all of Australia's major Aboriginal Land Councils.

BHP said it consulted regularly with its investors on matters such as its approach to cultural heritage. "Our engagement with Traditional Owners is based on deep respect and a commitment to understanding the cultural significance of their country and heritage," the company said in a statement.

A proposed revision of Western Australia's Aboriginal Heritage Act is to be made public in coming weeks. The law is widely considered out of date because it does not allow traditional owners right of appeal, among other issues.

BHP has said it would not disturb any sites of importance to the Banjima people at its South Flank operations, even though the state government had given it approval to disturb 40 sites. The ACCR also called on BHP to lift gag orders that restrain Indigenous groups from objecting to developments on their land and to be transparent when it comes to lobbying by industry groups.

In a separate resolution, the ACCR called for BHP to review the work of its industry associations in connection with economic stimulus measures in response to the novel coronavirus, and how that relates to their Paris climate accord commitments. The New South Wales Minerals Council in July called for the state government to fast-track approval of 21 new or expanded coal mining projects.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

C'garh: Man held with brown sugar worth Rs 1.46 crore

The police have arrested a 30-year-old man and seized brown sugar worth Rs 1.46 crore in Chhattisgarhs Mahasamund district, a senior official said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the police on Wednesday nabbed Shankar Lal Vaishnav from Gh...

One more terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Pulwama

Another hideout of terrorists was busted by the security forces in Awantipora in South Kashmirs Pulwama district on Thursday, the police said. The raid was conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Armys 50 Rashtriya Rifles RR and 13...

UIF to start opening July/August COVID-19 TERS benefits applications

The Unemployment Insurance Fund UIF will start opening and processing the JulyAugust COVID-19 Temporary Employee Relief Scheme TERS benefits applications from next week while winding down outstanding claims.This follows the signing of the n...

'Churails' actor Sarwat Gilani regrets losing chance to work with Irrfan Khan

Pakistani actor Sarwat Gilani, who plays one of the lead roles in ZEE5s critically-acclaimed show Churails, said she had once received an offer for a film with Irrfan Khan but the project did not materialize due to the political tension bet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020