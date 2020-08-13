Left Menu
Development News Edition

Volody launches video conferencing feature to digitally empower the businesses during COVID

Volody, a leading on-cloud enterprise software product company, has recently introduced a video conferencing feature on its Board Meeting app.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 14:54 IST
Volody launches video conferencing feature to digitally empower the businesses during COVID
Volody logo. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Volody, a leading on-cloud enterprise software product company, has recently introduced a video conferencing feature on its Board Meeting app. The brand is known to provide a bouquet of products best suited for legal and compliance functions and is seen paying heed to the recent COVID pandemic as it is not possible to meet in-person to conduct Board meetings.

Volody understands the communication gap that's hindering the growth of an enterprise as social distancing has reduced personal interaction among board members for Board meetings. This has inspired the company to introduce the new feature, enabling the board members to stay connected and have virtual conferences, discussing elaborately the company performance, internal issues, social challenges and a strategic road map for the future growth. The video conferencing feature intends to aid the businesses and help the board members to carry on growth agenda of the business just by click of button.

Volody, over time, has observed that the board meetings require extensive paperwork that needs to be read, analyzed and deliberated and the traditional process of circulation of bulky agenda documents, meeting discussion papers is not convenient, in-secure and full of logistic nightmare, especially in the current pandemic. The conventional approach to handle the document is to either send the physical book by hand, courier or send the document through emails - which, due to the current outbreak, is becoming impossible.

This is where the Volody Board Meeting app steps in; it's a secure solution to communicate with board members and the business leaders can easily access documents digitally, make comments, notes, cast vote and communicate with companies virtually. The Volody Board Meeting app, when incorporated with the new feature, ensures a safe and smooth conduct of board meeting including video conference ensure secure documents transmission digitally and allowing the members to have all their in-person options on the virtual platform without missing out on anything.

Understanding the gravity of the present scenario, the companies are adapting to new approaches and adopting the latest technology to digitise their approach to survive the storm and keep their boat afloat. The crisis is eventually turning into an opportunity for businesses as they adopt virtual solution as their new normal and make senior board members not just tech-enabled but also connected and in-sync to make the difficult decisions without any hindrance or obstacle.

"We are very proud that Volody Board Meeting Software comes with in-built feature of video-conference collaborating with leading players. I am confident that board members will have lot of ease in attending and participating in board meetings to discuss business operations and deliberate on strategic decisions virtually," said Dinesh Sharma, Founder and CEO, Volody, while commenting on the launch of the new feature. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Jana Small Finance Bank offers 90% LTV on Gold Loan

- Gives unbeatable high loan per gram rate of Rs. 4219 BANGALORE, India, Aug. 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- Jana Small Finance Bank today announced 90 LTV Loan to Value on Gold Loan and unbeatable highest per gram rate of Rs. 4219. The LTV announc...

UPCA president Yadupati Singhania dead

Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association UPCA president Yadupati Singhania died in Singapore on Thursday. He was 67 and is survived by his wife, Kavita.Singhania was battling a prolonged illness for which he was undergoing treatment at a hospital...

Country's development will be boosted with lives of honest taxpayers becoming easier: Nadda

The Union governments measures to make tax environment seamless, painless and faceless for taxpayers will make their lives easier and boost the countrys development, BJP president J P Nadda said on Thursday. I welcome this important decisio...

Castor seeds contract case: Sebi lifts trading ban on Ruchi Global, Ruchi Soya Industries, 3 others

Markets regulator Sebi has lifted its trading ban on five entities, including Ruchi Global and Ruchi Soya Industries, in a case related to alleged manipulation in castor seeds trading. National Steel Agro Industries Ltd, Secunderabad Oils ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020