Left Menu
Development News Edition

BE ties up with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV for COVID-19 vaccine production

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine candidate (Ad26.COV2.S) is currently in Phase 1/2 a clinical trials, a press release from the city-based vaccine maker said on Thursday. "We are very pleased indeed to collaborate with an organisation like Johnson & Johnson. Given the magnitude of COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to mount an effective response will be predicated on the ability to supply the vaccine globally and in significant quantities.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-08-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 15:26 IST
BE ties up with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV for COVID-19 vaccine production

Biological E Ltd has entered into an agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, part of pharma major Johnson & Johnson, for creation and enhancement of production capabilities to manufacture the latter's COVID-19 vaccine. Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine candidate (Ad26.COV2.S) is currently in Phase 1/2 a clinical trials, a press release from the city-based vaccine maker said on Thursday.

"We are very pleased indeed to collaborate with an organisation like Johnson & Johnson. Given the magnitude of COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to mount an effective response will be predicated on the ability to supply the vaccine globally and in significant quantities. This is best achieved through collaboration," said Managing Director of BE, Mahima Datla.

BE is looking forward to deploying its manufacturing infrastructure to support Johnson & Johnson's commitment to global access to its COVID-19 vaccine, Director of Bio E Holdings Inc, Narender Dev Mantena, who heads BE's novel vaccine initiative said..

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan BJP to move no-confidence motion against Congress govt

The BJP in Rajasthan will move a motion of no confidence against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state assembly, leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said. The decision was taken in a BJP legislature party meeting held h...

I-T surveys to be conducted only by investigation wing, TDS directorate: CBDT

The income tax surveys to collect information for scrutiny assessment will be undertaken only by the investigation wing and the tax deducted at source TDS directorate with effect from Thursday, the Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT has sai...

MV Shreyams Kumar files nomination paper as LDF candidate for RS bypoll in Kerala

Loktantrik Janata Dal LJD state president MV Shreyams Kumar filed his nomination paper on Thursday to contest the Rajya Sabha poll from Kerala as the Left Democratic Front LDF candidate. Lal Varghese Kalpakavadi filed his nomination as the ...

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail reports Q1 net loss of Rs 410 cr

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd ABFRL on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 410.36 crore for quarter ended June, impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 21.56 crore in the same quart...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020