Left Menu
Development News Edition

Larsen & Toubro wins 'significant' contracts for various businesses

The company did not mention the exact amount of the contracts but as per its specification of significant contracts, the project value ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore. "The construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients for its varied businesses...The Water & Effluent Treatment business of L&T Construction has won its maiden order in Chandigarh from the Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) to construct a 136 million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant on a design, build and operate basis," the company said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 17:48 IST
Larsen & Toubro wins 'significant' contracts for various businesses
Representative Image

Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said it has won significant contracts for its various businesses. The company did not mention the exact amount of the contracts but as per its specification of significant contracts, the project value ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

"The construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients for its varied businesses...The Water & Effluent Treatment business of L&T Construction has won its maiden order in Chandigarh from the Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) to construct a 136 million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant on a design, build and operate basis," the company said in a statement. The project aims to improve the quality of treated sewage and save potable drinking water which is presently being used for gardening and irrigating green spaces in the city.

In addition to constructing the 136 MLD sewage treatment plant, the scope of the project includes operation, maintenance, generation of power from biogas and treatment of sludge, it added. The company said its buildings and factories business has secured an order from a key government organisation in Oman to develop the infrastructure and utilities for a mixed-use facility at Muscat.

"The Public Space Business Unit has secured an order for an IB School by RP - Sanjeev Goenka Group. This school is conceived as state-of-the-art international school. The scope of work includes design and construction of the school building...," it said. L&T GeoStructure has been awarded a prestigious project by IRCON International Limited, for the construction of a viaduct substructure up to pier cap level, for about 3 km as part of the Agartala-Akhaura New Rail Link Project at Agartala, Tripura.

In addition, the company said its power transmission and distribution business has won orders both in India and abroad. In India, the business has received an order from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited to establish certain transmission links connected with strengthening of the 400 kV system in the Eastern Region.

Another order for a 400 kV transmission line package in South India has been won from a leading transmission developer, it said. In Africa, the business has won an order in Tanzania to design, supply, install, test and commission a 220 kV transmission line.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 21 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries..

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

VFS Global launches online appointment booking service for COVID-19 sample collection

Visa services provider VFS Global on Thursday announced the launch of an online appointment booking service for COVID-19 sample collection in association with certified medical laboratories in Delhi, Kochi and Mumbai. As borders reopen and ...

956 new COVID-19 cases take Delhi tally to 1,49,460; death toll climbs to 4,167

Delhi recorded 956 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, raising the citys infection tally to over 1.49 lakh,&#160;while&#160;the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,167, authorities&#160;said. However, the number of tests conducted on ...

Faceless tax assessment to promote transparency, empower honest taxpayers: India Inc 

Faceless tax assessment and appeals unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will promote transparency and certainty, and empower honest taxpayers, India Inc and experts said. In a major overhaul of tax administration, Modi unve...

BJP to bring no-confidence motion against Gehlot govt tomorrow

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP and their allies will bring a no-confidence motion in the Assembly on Friday, said Gulab Chand Kataria, leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly. Rajasthan BJP president Satish Punia told a press con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020