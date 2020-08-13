JSPL becomes first company to supply head hardened rails to Metro rail projects in India

Left Menu
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) has started supply of 1080 grade head hardened rails to Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) for the completion of Kolkata Metro's Joka-Esplanade corridor, becoming the first company to do so.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 18:02 IST
JSPL is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors. Image Credit: ANI

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) has started supply of 1080 grade head hardened rails to Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) for the completion of Kolkata Metro's Joka-Esplanade corridor, becoming the first company to do so. Earlier, Metro rail corporations and western dedicated freight corridor used to import head hardened rails for the construction of high-speed tracks from Japan and Europe.

"Trains can run on these tracks at a speed of up to 250 km per hour as they have been specially manufactured at the Raigarh plant of JSPL," said a statement issued by the company on Thursday. JSPL was selected by RVNL after a bidding process to supply 3,000 tonnes of head hardened rails for Kolkata Metro rail tracks.

So far, JSPL has supplied 1,300 tonnes of 1080 grade head hardened rails to RVNL and the remaining delivery of 1,700 tonnes will be made within a week. The Research Design and Standard Organisation (RDSO) has approved the 1080 grade HH rails of JSPL's Raigarh rail mill. The 1080 head hardened grade rails are also approved by the internationally accredited agency TUV-Nord-Luxembourg (Gr 1080HH).

"The technology to produce these head hardened rails is imported from Germany. Soon we will supply grade 1175 HT for heavyweight traffic rail tracks for Indian railways," said Managing Director V R Sharma. (ANI)

