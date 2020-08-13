Left Menu
REHAU wins prestigious IKC Innovative Kitchen Product Award (Materials) for its premium Edgeband range

REHAU Polymers, one of the leading global players in uPVC Windows & Doors, Furniture and Building industries segment, won IKC Innovative Kitchen Product Award (Materials) 2020 in the recently concluded Indian Kitchen Congress Awards ceremony held in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 19:00 IST
REHAU wins prestigious IKC Innovative Kitchen Product Award (Materials) for its premium Edgeband range
REHAU wins prestigious IKC Innovative Kitchen Product Award. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): REHAU Polymers, one of the leading global players in uPVC Windows & Doors, Furniture and Building industries segment, won IKC Innovative Kitchen Product Award (Materials) 2020 in the recently concluded Indian Kitchen Congress Awards ceremony held in the national capital. The prestigious award was bestowed upon REHAU for its exciting range of German quality RAUKANTEX uPVC Edgebands in the virtual Awards ceremony participated by who's who of the industry including Manish Arora, Director - Furniture Solutions, REHAU and Kulveen Ahuja, Manager - Marketing Communications & Branding, REHAU.

RAUKANTEX uPVC Edgebands have emerged as a perfect choice to address the requirements of customers since they blend aesthetically with any corresponding laminate texture, design or colour, giving endless design possibilities to homes and workplaces. "I feel deeply honoured to have received this award and I take this opportunity to congratulate my entire team that has worked tirelessly to set new benchmarks of excellence. Today, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal products have become a rage, but we have already been present with these solutions for years. We enjoy a distinct edge in this exclusive category which has become highly relevant in the present context," said Ajay Khurana, Chairman, REHAU South Asia.

A perfect solution for kitchen cabinets, cupboards, table edges and countertops for offices, RAUKANTEX uPVC Edgebands create an aesthetically pleasing environment for the people using the space. Non-toxic, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, eco-friendly, heat-resistant and DOP free, RAUKANTEX uPVC Edgebands enhance the interior of any space. RAUKANTEX is REHAU's premium Edgeband range available in nine variants which include RAUKANTEX Colour & Decor, RAUKANTEX Mirror Gloss, RAUKANTEX Magic 3D, RAUKANTEX V-Groove, RAUKANTEX Wood Veneer, RAUKANTEX Retail Collection, V-Twin and RAUKANTEX Super High Gloss.

In addition to being cost effective, these Edgebands offer a smooth finish by concealing raw edges, and increasing durability of the furniture. They match perfectly with all existing and new laminates to provide a seamless look, and their colour consistency is the same for last 22 years. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

