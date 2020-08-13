Left Menu
Development News Edition

BPCL net profit almost doubles to Rs 2,076 cr in Q1

Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) on Thursday reported nearly doubling of net profit in the June quarter after inventory gains offset a decline in refining margins and fuel sales.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 19:01 IST
BPCL net profit almost doubles to Rs 2,076 cr in Q1

Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) on Thursday reported nearly doubling of net profit in the June quarter after inventory gains offset a decline in refining margins and fuel sales. Standalone net profit in April-June stood at Rs 2,076.17 crore compared with Rs 1,075.12 crore a year back, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company earned USD 0.39 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel as compared to a gross refining margin (GRM) of USD 2.81 a barrel in the same period of the previous year. Fuel sales in the quarter that saw economic activity coming to a halt due to nationwide COVID-19 lockdown slipped to 7.53 million tonnes when compared to 11.11 million tonnes sales last year.

"Decrease (in sales) is mainly in retail petrol (38.77 per cent), retail diesel (34.62 per cent,) ATF (82.92 per cent) and partly offset by an increase in LPG (10.83 per cent)," it said. Company officials said the rise in profit was primarily due to inventory gains resulting from the valuation of inventory held rising because of a pick up in oil prices in the later half of the quarter.

"The outbreak of COVID-19 globally and resultant lockdown in many countries, including from March 25, 2020, in India, had an impact on the business of the Corporation. "Consequently lower demand for crude oil and petroleum products has impacted the prices and therefore refining margins globally," BPCL said.

Since petroleum products are covered under essential services, the refining and marketing operations of the Corporation were continued during the lockdown period. "During this quarter, there was lower refinery throughput and revenue from operations which was mainly due to lower demand for petroleum products. With the gradual reopening of the economy, Corporation expects the refinery throughput and revenue from operations will improve and will be at normal levels post COVID-19 impact and removal of complete lockdown restrictions," it said.

BPCL's refineries processed 5.14 million tonnes of crude oil in April-June, down from 7.45 million tonnes a year back. Sales dipped 32.22 per cent. Revenue from operations during the said quarter was down to Rs 50,616.92 crore from Rs 81,296.23 crore in the same period of 2019-20.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Kozhikode plane crash: Evidence collection is in process at crash site, says investigator

Following the Kozhikode plane crash, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau AAIB team, which is already conducting the probe, is still collecting more evidence about the accident. ANI has received details from investigators AAIB stating...

30th anniversary of first ton: Sialkot sowed seeds of Manchester hundred, says Tendulkar

Test-saving hundreds have become extinct now but Sachin Tendulkar carved out one such innings exactly 30 years ago, the seeds of which were sown during one afternoon in Sialkot, eight months prior to that gloomy Manchester day. It was on Au...

German coronavirus tests backlog: 900 positive not yet told

Thousands of travelers tested for coronavirus on their way into Germany were left wondering Thursday whether they were infected after Bavarian officials said 900 positive results from the last two weeks still hadnt been communicated to the ...

SAD slams Punjab govt for not providing medical care to victims of hooch tragedy

The opposition Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday accused the Punjab government of failing to provide medical care to the people who lost their vision allegedly after consuming spurious liquor. Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia made the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020