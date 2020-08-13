Left Menu
Development News Edition

VFS Global launches online appointment booking service for COVID-19 sample collection

As borders reopen and travel restrictions ease gradually, pre-departure COVID-19 testing is already being made mandatory by some countries, while others are considering this to ease the pressure of on-arrival testing, VFS Global said in a statement. To meet this demand and as part of an additional service offering, VFS Global has launched an online appointment booking service for COVID-19 RT-PCR sample collection in Delhi, Kochi and Mumbai, it added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 19:11 IST
VFS Global launches online appointment booking service for COVID-19 sample collection

Visa services provider VFS Global on Thursday announced the launch of an online appointment booking service for COVID-19 sample collection in association with certified medical laboratories in Delhi, Kochi and Mumbai. As borders reopen and travel restrictions ease gradually, pre-departure COVID-19 testing is already being made mandatory by some countries, while others are considering this to ease the pressure of on-arrival testing, VFS Global said in a statement.

To meet this demand and as part of an additional service offering, VFS Global has launched an online appointment booking service for COVID-19 RT-PCR sample collection in Delhi, Kochi and Mumbai, it added. This service is being offered in association with a network of certified medical laboratories approved by the government and having all due accreditations for swab collections.

People in Delhi, Kochi and Mumbai can book appointments on the VFS Global website and provide samples at designated associate medical laboratories from August 10, the statement added. This 'At Your Doorstep' service also enables sample collection from the customer's home, and the report is sent with confidentiality to the registered e-mail address of the person, it said.

Similar offerings will be extended to customers in Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune in the coming weeks, it added. The COVID-19 RT-PCR sample collection service is open for all and is not limited to travellers, the statement said.

"We believe that a convenient and reliable pre-departure COVID-19 sample collection or testing solution can become a catalyst in the recovery process of international travel by providing an assurance to destination countries, airlines and travellers and by becoming a major risk-mitigator," VFS Global Regional Group COO (South Asia, Middle East, North Africa and Americas) Vinay Malhotra said. He added that countries might even consider making this mandatory for incoming travellers to ease the pressure of testing upon arrival.

The sample collection service is not related to the visa application submission process and has no influence on VFS Global's visa application process or on the visa decision, which remains the sole prerogative of the government concerned, it said. The statement said the sample collection service itself is provided by independent third-party service providers which are not owned by or related to VFS Global.

The company's role is limited to assisting customers with appointment booking for the test, it added. VFS Global is a visa outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

India's 'special friendship' with Maldives as deep as Indian Ocean waters: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India will continue to support the Maldives in mitigating the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, asserting that their special friendship will always remain as deep as the waters of the In...

Grasim Industries approves Rs 1,615-cr capex plans for FY21

Aditya Birla Group firm Grasim Industries Ltd on Thursday announced a capex plan of Rs 1,615 crore for the ongoing fiscal in view of business disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In its earnings statement, the company specifies cost...

Nashik records 646 new COVID-19 cases; tally reaches 22,485

As many as 646 persons tested positive for coronavirus infection in Maharashtras Nashik district on Thursday, rising the tally of cases to 22,485, a health official said. The district also recorded 20 fresh fatalities that took the toll to ...

Crews try to tame massive forest fire north of Los Angeles

Light winds and scattered thundershowers early Thursday were helping to calm the flames of a huge wildfire that prompted evacuations north of Los Angeles, and firefighters hoped to reign in the blaze before temperatures spike later in the d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020