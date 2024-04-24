BJP's Hyderabad North LS candidate Madhavi Latha submits nomination
BJP's K Madhavi Latha filed her nomination for Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat. Anurag Thakur accompanied her in a roadshow. They earlier prayed at Bhagya Lakshmi temple in Charminar. Latha faces AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, BRS's G Srinivas Yadav. Congress is yet to announce its candidate.
- Country:
- India
BJP candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency K Madhavi Latha on Wednesday filed her nomination papers for the May 13 elections.
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur joined Latha in a roadshow organised on the occasion.
Earlier in the day, Latha, Thakur and other BJP leaders offered prayers at the temple of Goddess Bhagya Lakshmi at the historic Charminar here.
Latha is taking on AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency. The BRS has fielded G Srinivas Yadav, while the ruling Congress is yet to name its candidate.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"We will surely win Hyderabad this time": BJP's Madhavi Latha on her chances against Asaduddin Owaisi
Asaduddin Owaisi extends support to AIADMK in Lok Sabha elections
We will continue to oppose CAA, no alliance in Telangana: Asaduddin Owaisi
BJP candidate Madhavi Latha files complaint against AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi
"Modi ki ek hi guarantee, Musalmano se nafrat ki guarantee": AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi