BJP's Hyderabad North LS candidate Madhavi Latha submits nomination

BJP's K Madhavi Latha filed her nomination for Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat. Anurag Thakur accompanied her in a roadshow. They earlier prayed at Bhagya Lakshmi temple in Charminar. Latha faces AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, BRS's G Srinivas Yadav. Congress is yet to announce its candidate.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-04-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 17:41 IST
BJP candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency K Madhavi Latha on Wednesday filed her nomination papers for the May 13 elections.

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur joined Latha in a roadshow organised on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Latha, Thakur and other BJP leaders offered prayers at the temple of Goddess Bhagya Lakshmi at the historic Charminar here.

Latha is taking on AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency. The BRS has fielded G Srinivas Yadav, while the ruling Congress is yet to name its candidate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

