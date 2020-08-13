Tata Motors drives in country's largest tipper truck

Tata Motors on Thursday said it has launched the country's first 47.5-tonne multi-axle tipper truck for surface transport of coal and construction goods, priced at Rs 52.81 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). The model, Signa 4825.TK, comes with 16 wheels and offers more load per trip with its 29 cubic metre box load body, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The tipper comes with 6.7-litre BS-VI engine which churns out 250hp of power. The engine is mated to a heavy duty nine-speed gearbox. "The company has used the BS-VI implementation opportunity to not only migrate to the stricter emission norms but to truly upgrade the entire product portfolio and further match the customer's requirement by setting new benchmarks for performance, operating efficiency, comfort and safety," Tata Motors Vice President (Product Line M&HCV) RT Wasan said.

The company has recognised the needs of the customers such as those in the construction and coal industry who wish to complete large projects ahead of time, he noted. To cater to such customers, the company has developed India's largest tipper, with gross vehicle weight of 47.5 tonne, Wasan noted. The truck comes with various features like sleeper cabin, tilt and telescopic steering system, 3-way mechanically-adjustable driving seat and air conditioning. Other features include hill start assist (HSA) and engine brake for greater vehicle control. A tipper is a large truck for transporting heavy loads, with a back part that can be raised at one end so that its contents can fall out.