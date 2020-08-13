Left Menu
RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in June, buys USD 9.814 bn

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remained net purchaser of the US currency for the second consecutive month in June after it bought USD 9.814 billion of greenback on a net basis, according to RBI data.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 20:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remained net purchaser of the US currency for the second consecutive month in June after it bought USD 9.814 billion of greenback on a net basis, according to RBI data. During the reporting month, the RBI had bought USD 14.847 billion from the spot market while it sold USD 5.033 billion, RBI data showed.

In May, the RBI had bought USD 4.663 billion and sold USD 300 million in the spot market. It had net purchased USD 4.363 billion in May. In April, the central bank had sold USD 1.142 billion on a net basis.

The RBI was a net purchaser of the greenback at USD 2.463 billion in June 2019. In FY20, the central bank net purchased USD 45.097 billion. It had bought USD 72.205 billion while sold USD 27.108 billion in the spot market. In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of June was USD 2.459 billion, compared to a sale of USD 1.958 billion in May, the data showed.

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

Canada's COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Editors Guild condemns incidents of assaults on journalists in Delhi, Bengaluru

The Editors Guild of India on Thursday termed as reprehensible the separate incidents of assault on journalists in Delhi and Bengaluru and demanded that police authorities must quickly take necessary steps to initiate action against the gui...

Police: Florida man arrested for making 26 bombs

Florida police arrested a man after finding more than two dozen pipe bombs, including some that contained nails, screws and metal pellets. Gregory Haasze, 34, is facing 26 felony counts of making, possessing and placing a destructive device...

There is good coordination among MVA allies: Maha minister

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant on Thursday said that there was a good coordination in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government in the state. He was speaking to reporters here.Under the leadership of Sharad Pawar saheb, Soniaji G...

One killed, 4 hurt as part of house collapses in Mumbai

At least one person was killed and four were injured after a part of a building collapsed in Chembur area of Mumbai on Thursday. The incident took place at around 4.30 pm when a part of a house 11structure collapsed during internal repairin...
