Left Menu
Development News Edition

BLS International Services Ltd accredited by Government of Canada

BSE and NSE listed BLS International Services Limited's step down subsidiary, BLS International Services Canada Inc, have been accredited by RCMP's Canadian Criminal Real Time Identification Services (CCRTIS) to run fingerprinting services on the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP's), Government of Canada.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 13:12 IST
BLS International Services Ltd accredited by Government of Canada
Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Aug 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): BSE and NSE listed BLS International Services Limited's step down subsidiary, BLS International Services Canada Inc, have been accredited by RCMP's Canadian Criminal Real Time Identification Services (CCRTIS) to run fingerprinting services on the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP's), Government of Canada. The project is about the Real-time Finger Printing Capture on behalf of RCMP, Government of Canada, predominantly within Canada.

BLS International Services Canada Inc has been certified as an individual Finger Printing Services Provider. Services will be provided to new immigrants as Students, Permanent Residents, Citizenship, Job seekers, Canadian Government Employees, and other categories. Applicants submit their applications across nine BLS offices in Canada. Overall RCMP Fingerprints counts expected to have a yearly volume of around 5 million applications including outside Canada. This is expected to grow significantly based on some recent policy changes within the RCMP.

BLS International Services, a specialist service provider of Visa, Passport, Attestation, and Technology Services to the Governments and diplomatic missions globally recently announced excellent consolidated financial results for the First quarter ended on June 30th, 2020. For the quarter from April to June FY21, Operational Revenue stood at Rs 52.15 crores in Q1 FY21. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Operations for Visa and Consular services were closed during April and May 2020.

Limited Operations with regards to Consular Services were resumed partially during June 2020. The G2C (Punjab Business) also resumed operations during the month of May 2020 after Curfew was lifted in the state of Punjab in a phased manner. The Corporate Business Correspondent Operations grew from Rs 3.07 Cr. to Rs 5.24 Cr. during Q1 FY 2021 in comparison to Q1 FY 2020.

The company realigned its expenses by rationalizing its operating Costs in line with the scale of operations resulting in maintaining the positive EBITDA margins at 11 per cent. Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at Rs 3.91 crore in Q1 FY21. An acknowledged leader in the provision of Government to Citizen (G2C) services, BLS International Services Limited has earned itself an impeccable reputation for setting benchmarks in its domain of expertise.

This quest for excellence has seen its growth exponentially, over the last twelve years, to establish itself as a partner of choice for client governments worldwide. Leveraging its dominant position and business opportunities in rapid-growth markets, the organization is now poised to drive transformational developments in the G2C Business globally.

With client governments located in multiple political, financial, and economic systems and adhering to diverse regulations and cultural practices, BLS International has been able to fulfill a wide range of dynamic requirements. They have addressed these challenges effectively to ensure the success of all engagements in the global marketplace. Some of their prestigious clients include the Ministry of External Affairs - Govt of India, United Arab Emirates - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Government of Spain.

"With the phase-wise lifting of lockdown, the company has started reopening of its offices in a phase-wise manner with limited staff strength following the required social distancing norms and various advisories by the Government and Health authorities," said Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director on the future plans. The company expects to reach the Pre-COVID-19 level of operations by Q4 FY 2021 subject to the resumption of international travel operations. The company expects to improve the EDITDA margin percentage by adapting the rationalization of cost.

The company is actively bidding for various tender of Visa Outsourcing Services and tech-enabled Govt to Citizen (G2C) Services to further grow the Revenues. The company has strengthened its Balance Sheet over the previous years by making the company debt-free with healthy cash and balances.

Taking advantage of the strength of the balance sheet, the company is looking at opportunities for Inorganic growth in tech-enabled services to enhance the EBIDTA substantially in the future. The company plans inorganic acquisitions of some companies engaged in a similar line of business. Looking at the positive developments and relaxations in COVID situations, the company would do exceedingly well and according to market sources, investors should keep an eye for investments in this scrip at current attractive levels.

BLS International's rapid growth trajectory has been catalyzed by harnessing the infinite power of modern technology. As a strategic partner to sensitive clients, it deploys best-in-class technology to provide solutions to governments across the globe so that they can transform the way they deliver technology services to citizens. They aim to leverage innovations in technology to help their clients augment service improvements and responsiveness to their citizens; maximize productivity and efficiency of their service processes, and use the power of the digital revolution to empower their citizens.

BLS International has created a proprietary technology platform especially for robustness and scalability while maintaining the utmost security of client data. The strength of their technology deployment has significantly enhanced their ability to manage complex workflows for huge volumes of data and applications supported by state-of-the-art security measures. BLS International is also the Fortune Asia's prestigious "Best Under A Billion" company award winner.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland braces for influx from Belarus after crackdown

Poland is bracing for an influx of people from neighboring Belarus after a violent crackdown on post-election protests there but wants to maintain border security, deputy foreign minister Marcin Przydacz said on Friday. The protests in Bela...

Nadda lays foundation of BJP district offices in Karnataka

BJP President J P Nadda on Friday lauded the Karnataka government headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for its financial package for low-income groups during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it was of big help to them during the lockdown.&...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup Jackets rebound, even series with LightningOliver Bjorkstrand scored the go-ahead goal late in the first period to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 3-1 victory over the Ta...

Pak's Independence Day is Black Day for Balochistan: Baloch People's Congress president

Pakistans Independence Day is Black Day in the history of humankind as the countrys Army continues to kill, rob, rape, convert people and grab lands of Baloch people. August 14 is the day when the converted Punjabis divided their own countr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020