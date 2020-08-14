Mankind Pharma donates Rs 2 crore for flood relief work in Assam, Bihar

Mankind Pharma on Friday said it has donated Rs 2 crore to help flood relief work in Assam and Bihar. The company has donated the money to the Chief Minister's relief funds of the respective states, Mankind Pharma said in a statement.

"With the already enormous increase in the number of COVID-19 cases across the nation, both the states are also reeling under the devastating floods. Battling a dual fight against COVID-19 and the flood of epic proportions, it has already affected lakhs of people across both the states," it said. To manage this disaster, Mankind Pharma has extended its support for the people of Assam and Bihar, it added.

"At this moment, what matters most is sharing the responsibility of the fight against adversity. Being one of the leading pharma company in India, we would like the fund to be utilized for providing relief material and medical assistance. We hope the little support that we as an organization are extending can prove helpful for the affected families," Mankind Pharma CEO Rajeev Juneja said. The company said it had also recently helped several state governments in their fight against COVID-19 by not only donating money but also by helping them with ventilators, personal protective equipment (PPE), and medicines.

It has also donated Rs 51 crore to PM and CM relief funds to support the fight against the pandemic, Mankind Pharma added.