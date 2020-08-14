M Ravikumar appointed as new Principal Chief Medical Director of Southern Railway

Southern Railway on Friday said Dr M Ravikumar has taken over as the new principal chief medical director, succeeding Dr Bishnu Prasad Nanda. Nanda was elevated as the director general, health services in the Railway Board, New Delhi, a press release said here on Friday.

M Ravikumar belongs to the 1984 batch of the Indian Railway Medical services and during his tenure, he was instrumental in designing and modifying the orthopaedic operation theatre at Railway Hospital Perambur to a state-of- the-art modern standards, it said. Prior to taking up the new role, he served as the medical director (administration) in Railway Hospital, Perambur, Chennai and Principal Chief Medical Director at the East Central Railway, the release added.