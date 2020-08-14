BSE StAR MF launches brokerage management services
Leading stock exchange BSE on Friday said its mutual fund distribution platform has launched brokerage management services, which will further simplify and provide value-based services to distributors and benefit AMCs. The exchange has partnered with PGIM MF, LIC MF, and Quantum MF for launching this service, BSE said in a statement.
Such service will be available for other asset management companies (AMCs) too in coming days, it added. The brokerage management services is simple, transparent, accurate, reliable and loaded with salient features.
The service will help the distributors or independent financial advisors (IFAs) to keep track of their earnings, accurate brokerage calculation, reduce their back-office manpower cost, improve efficiency, help in quicker remediation of withheld brokerage cases and view and generate weekly/monthly reports and dashboard. "BSE StAR MF constantly takes effort to provide value added services to IFAs/distributors and this brokerage management service is a testimonial for that," said Ganesh Ram, business head-mutual funds at BSE.
He further said even in this pandemic situation, BSE has launched many value-adds like eKYC and SIP (systematic investment plan) pause..
