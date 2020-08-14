Left Menu
Development News Edition

GoAir brings back Kaushik Khona as CEO

Wadia Group-promoted GoAir on Friday again appointed Kaushik Khona as Chief Executive Officer in place of Vinay Dube, as the struggling budget carrier changed its CEO for the third time in less than two years.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 20:44 IST
GoAir brings back Kaushik Khona as CEO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Wadia Group-promoted GoAir on Friday again appointed Kaushik Khona as Chief Executive Officer in place of Vinay Dube, as the struggling budget carrier changed its CEO for the third time in less than two years. Khona was at the helm of GoAir from April 2009 to June 2011. His appointment also comes at a time when the carrier is facing strong headwinds in business, mainly due to slump in passenger demand and flight operations being hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

A qualified resolution professional and an independent director, Khona has more than 32 years of corporate experience, according to a statement. "Vinay Dube has ceased to be in the employment of GoAir with immediate effect and hence ceases to be the CEO of the company.

"The Nominations & Remuneration Committee and the Board met today and have appointed Kaushik Khona as CEO with immediate effect," GoAir said in the statement on Friday. GoAir said that his corporate professional experience had also served the Wadia Group for almost four years from 2008 to 2011, including as the airline's CEO.

Dube joined GoAir as an advisor in August 2019 and was elevated as the CEO in February 2020. Prior to him, former Easyjet executive Cornelis Vrieswijk was at the helm and quit in February 2019. For the one-year period starting from February 2019, the airline's promoter Jeh Wadia officiated as the CEO. Vrieswijk was brought in to head the airline in 2018 after its then CEO Wolfgang Prock-Schauer joined bigger rival IndiGo as its Chief Operating Officer.

In July, GoAir flew 79,000 people and accounted for 3.8 per cent of the total domestic air passenger traffic. "After his successful stay at Wadia Group, he has also turnaround several businesses at Dunlop tyre group including at diverse geographies in Germany, UK and India. He also successfully carried out extensive corporate restructuring for a shipping venture and a financial and business restructuring for a German-India JV in renewable energy," the statement said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

French PM likens killing of French aid workers in Niger to 2015 Paris attacks

French Prime Minister Jean Castex paid tribute on Friday to the six French aid workers who where killed by a group of gunmen on motorcycles in Niger, likening the attack to the 2015 militant attacks in Paris that shook the country. The six ...

Bomb disposal experts help dispose of chemicals at UK nuclear site

Bomb disposal experts have been called to the Sellafield nuclear reprocessing plant to help dispose of chemicals stored at the site that were discovered to have changed state during a routine inspection, the British government said on Frida...

Britain lines up more potential COVID-19 vaccine supplies with J&J, Novavax deals

Britain will buy potential COVID-19 vaccines from U.S. drugmakers Johnson Johnson and Novavax Inc, the companies said on Friday, boosting the number of deals it has with drugmakers as the global vaccine race rages on. Britain and the Unite...

Fortis Healthcare posts Rs 187.88 cr net loss for Jun quarter, intends to rebrand as 'Parkway'

Fortis Healthcare on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 187.88&#160;crore for the quarter ended June 30, owing to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 78.01 crore for the corresponding period...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020