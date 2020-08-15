Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus flareups in Europe lead to club closings, mask orders

New flareups of COVID-19 are disrupting the peak summer vacation season across much of Europe, where authorities in some countries are reimposing restrictions on travelers, closing nightclubs again, banning fireworks displays, and expanding mask orders even in chic resort areas.

PTI | London | Updated: 15-08-2020 01:18 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 01:01 IST
Virus flareups in Europe lead to club closings, mask orders
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

New flareups of COVID-19 are disrupting the peak summer vacation season across much of Europe, where authorities in some countries are reimposing restrictions on travelers, closing nightclubs again, banning fireworks displays, and expanding mask orders even in chic resort areas. "Unfortunately, this virus doesn't play ball," British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News.

The surges have spread alarm across Europe, which suffered mightily during the spring but appeared in recent months to have largely tamed the coronavirus in ways that the U.S., with its vaunted scientific prowess and the extra time to prepare, cannot seem to manage. The continent's hardest-hit countries, Britain, Italy, France, and Spain, have recorded about 140,000 deaths in all. In addition to clubs and alcohol-fueled street parties, large family gatherings – usually abounding with hugs and kisses -- have been cited as a source of new outbreaks in several European countries.

A new public awareness campaign by Spain's Canary Islands depicts a family gathering for a grandfather's birthday, with people taking off masks and embracing. The grandfather ends up in a hospital bed with COVID-19. In France, thousands of vacationing Britons scrambled to return home Friday to avoid having to self-quarantine for 14 days following Britain's decision to reimpose restrictions on France because of a resurgence of infections there. Ferries added extra trips back to England, and trains were running out of space.

Some of the toughest new measures were announced in Spain, which has recorded almost 50,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days. Health Minister Salvador Illa, after an emergency meeting with regional leaders, said nightclubs nationwide were being ordered to close. Visits to nursing homes will be limited to one person a day for each resident for only one hour.

"We can't be undisciplined," Illa said. In Italy, also faced with a surge of cases, seaside towns announced new restrictions, including bans on fireworks at beaches. The moves came just ahead of Italy's biggest summer holiday, Ferragosto, which millions of Italians celebrate at beaches, in the mountains or on trips abroad.

The mayor of Anzio banned all overnight access to the beach, while San Felice Circeo, a popular weekend getaway for Romans, ordered masks worn outdoors. On the chic island of Capri, an order requiring masks outdoors from evening to nearly dawn was expanded by the mayor to the entire day.

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Bipartisan resolution condemning Chinese aggression to change LAC introduced in US Senate

A bipartisan resolution was introduced in US Senate on Thursday condemning Chinas use of military aggression to change the status quo at the Line of Actual Control LAC. Senators John Cornyn Republican and Mark Warner Democrat submitted the ...

Independence Day: 4 CISF personnel who died on duty to be conferred with Shaurya Chakra today

Four jawans of the Central Industrial Security Force CISF will be conferred with Shaurya Chakras for their gallant action, courage and devotion to duty during major fire incidents, on the 74th Independence Day on Saturday. The CISF martyrs ...

Light to moderate rainfall very likely over North and South Goa

Light to moderate spells of rain are likely to occur at most parts of North Goa and South Goa districts during the next three hours from 11 pm onwards, the Goa Meteorological Centre informed on Friday.Isolated locations over north and south...

Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained

Astronomers have determined the cause of the dramatic dimming observed last year and earlier this year of one of the brightest stars in the night sky, a colossus called Betelgeuse that appears to be on its way toward a violent death.Based o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020