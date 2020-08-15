Left Menu
CEAT to supply tyres to new version of Thar SUV

RPG group-owned CEAT has said it will supply tyres to the all new version of SUV Thar, which was unveiled on Saturday. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Saturday unveiled the all new version of its iconic SUV Thar.

Updated: 15-08-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 17:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@CEATtyres)

RPG group-owned CEAT has said it will supply tires to the all-new version of SUV Thar, which was unveiled on Saturday. The SUV, which is scheduled to be launched on October 2, has been introduced with 16-inch and 18-inch tyre sizes. The company will be supplying the tyres for both the models of Thar, CEAT Tyres Ltd said in a release.

"We take pride in our association with Mahindra which has grown over the years. We have come a long way since our association for TUV 300 in 2015 and now we collaborate again for the new and iconic Mahindra Thar," said Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd said. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Saturday unveiled the all-new version of its iconic SUV Thar. The SUV would feature BSVI compliant petrol and diesel powertrains mated to a six-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

