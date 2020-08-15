Kannada e-mail service launched through Datamail

Bengaluru, Aug 15 (PTI): A Kannada e-mail service was launched on Saturday by the Bangalore Political Action Committee, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in association with the Data XGen Technologies. Credited with launching the first free 'Indic' e-mail service under the name Datamail, Data XGen Technologies through the service allows people from across the country to communicate in 15 regional and English languages to provide ease of communication to citizens in their own local regional languages through e-mail.

"Datamail is the worlds first linguistic e-mail service which is now ready to offer citizens of India an e-mail address in Kannada," said founder and CEO of Data Xgen Technologies Ajay Data. "We like to launch Kannada e-mail service from the state of Karnataka on this August 15 free for every citizen of the state and across the globe who want to have their e-mail address in the local Kannada language," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Biocon executive chairman and BPAC chairman Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said, "Having an e-mail in any language is extremely important because what the digital world allows you to do is to democratise communication, and you have a kind of reach that you couldn't ever imagine in a physical world." BPAC vice-chairman T V Mohandas Pai said the country needs to invest in its language and translate the publications from other languages into Indian languages..