CVC tells govt depts to send probe reports in time on corruption complaints

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) seeks reports from Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs) - who act as distant arm of the Commission to check corruption - of central government departments or organisations on corruption complaints received by it. The CVOs are required to furnish investigation reports on such complaints within three months from the date of receipt of such references.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 13:51 IST
The Central Vigilance Commission has asked all central government departments to send probe reports in time on corruption complaints received by it and warned them that non-adherence to the prescribed time limit would be “viewed seriously”. The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) seeks reports from Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs) - who act as distant arm of the Commission to check corruption - of central government departments or organisations on corruption complaints received by it.

The CVOs are required to furnish investigation reports on such complaints within three months from the date of receipt of such references. “The Commission observes that the departments/organisations do not adhere to the laid down time limits, due to which such matters are inordinately delayed, whereby timely action on complaints is not possible.

“Many a time, no valid reasons of justification is provided by the CVOs for such avoidable delays in reporting to the Commission,” the probity watchdog said in an order. The Commission on review of the existing instructions would reiterate that the prescribed time lines of three months should be strictly followed by the CVOs of departments/organisatins, it said in the directive issued on Friday to all the CVOs of central government departments and public sector banks among others.

The CVOs should personally review all such complaints pending for investigation in the organisations in the first week of every month and take necessary steps towards expediting/finalisation of reports and its processing, the order said. “All CVOs should strictly adhere to the above guidelines and any instance of violation would be viewed seriously by the Commission,” it said.

In case, if it is not possible to complete the investigation and refer the matter to the Commission within three months, the CVO should seek extension of time stating the specific reasons/constraints in each case, within 15 days of receipt of reference from the Commission, the order said. “Such requests from the CVO should be with the approval of the Secretary/CMD/Chief Executive of the department/organisation concerned as the case may be,” the CVC’s directive read.

