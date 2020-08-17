Left Menu
Development News Edition

Incremental SUC rate should apply on holding in shared band, not all: Trai on spectrum sharing

This would offer flexibility to telecom service providers to manage their spectrum on need and commercial basis, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said in a statement. "It is clarified that as per the existing spectrum-sharing guidelines, an increment of 0.5 per cent on spectrum usage charges (SUC) rate should apply on the spectrum holding in specific band in which sharing is taking place, and not on the entire spectrum holding (all bands) of the licensee," the regulator said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 14:23 IST
Incremental SUC rate should apply on holding in shared band, not all: Trai on spectrum sharing

Telecom regulator Trai has clarified that in cases involving sharing of radiowaves, the stipulated increment of 0.5 per cent on SUC rate should apply only on spectrum holding in the specific band where sharing is taking place, not on the entire spectrum holding of the licensee. Trai has also recommended that suitable exit clause for intimation of termination of existing spectrum-sharing arrangement by the operators be included in the spectrum sharing guidelines. This would offer flexibility to telecom service providers to manage their spectrum on need and commercial basis, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said in a statement.

"It is clarified that as per the existing spectrum-sharing guidelines, an increment of 0.5 per cent on spectrum usage charges (SUC) rate should apply on the spectrum holding in specific band in which sharing is taking place, and not on the entire spectrum holding (all bands) of the licensee," the regulator said. The recommendations are outcome of consultation paper titled "Methodology of applying spectrum usage charges under the weighted average method of SUC assessment in cases of spectrum sharing" that was floated by Trai in April this year.

The telecom department, in January, had said the existing norms for sharing of access spectrum by operators provide that the SUC rate of each of the licencees post sharing increases by 0.5 per cent of the Adusted Gross revenue (AGR). The Department of Telecom (DoT) also informed that it has received representations requesting that incremental SUC rate of 0.5 per cent post sharing should be applied only to the particular spectrum band which has been allowed to be shared between the two licencees and not on the entire spectrum held by licencees, since sharing is allowed in a particular band.

It is in this background that DoT requested Trai to furnish its recommendations on whether the incremental 0.5 per cent in SUC rate in cases of sharing of spectrum should be applied only on the specific band in which sharing is taking place; or on the overall Weighted Average Rate of SUC, which has been derived from all bands..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Trai

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Teen girl's body found in UP village pond, suspected to have been raped

The body of a 16-year-old girl who is suspected to have been raped was recovered from a pond on the outskirts of a village here on Monday, police officials said. The teen, whose family had returned from Mumbai during the lockdown, had been ...

Belarus leader says there will be no new election 'until you kill me' - Tut.by media

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko told workers on Monday that there would be no new presidential election after a disputed Aug. 9 vote until you kill me, Belarusian media reported.We held elections already. Until you kill me, there wil...

COVID-19: With highest-ever single day recoveries of 57,584, India's recovery rate crosses 72 pc

Indias COVID-19 recovery rate has surpassed the mark of 72 per cent as the country records its highest-ever single day of recoveries with 57,584 patients getting cured and discharged in the last 24 hours. India has been marching firmly on t...

'Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat critical: hospital sources

Director Nishikant Kamat, best known for his films Drishyam and Madaari, is critical, according to hospital sources in Hyderabad. He is undergoing treatment. His condition is critical, the hospital source told PTI. Kamat, who is suffering...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020