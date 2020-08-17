Glenmark appoints Dipankar Bhattacharjee to its board of directors
New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced the appointment of Dipankar Bhattacharjee as its independent non-executive director for a period of five years. He has been appointed with effect from August 14, 2020. Bhattacharjee comes with over 30 years of global experience in leading generics, specialty and over-the-counter (OTC) pharma, medical devices and FMCG businesses, Glenmark said in a statement. In his previous role, he held various senior leadership positions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, including President and CEO - Global Generics Medicines, officer and member Teva Executive Committee, and co-chair in JVs with P&G and Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Before Teva, Bhattacharjee worked with leading global organisations such as Bausch & Lomb, Bank of America and Nestle, Glenmark said. He holds a Master's degree in management studies from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, University of Mumbai, and a Bachelor's degree in economics from St Stephen's College, University of Delhi.