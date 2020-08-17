Left Menu
UL Launches BIS Recognized Toy Testing Services for Domestic and Foreign Manufacturers in India

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-08-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 14:59 IST
The services will help domestic toy manufacturers meet quality and safety norms in compliance with the Quality Control Order of DPIIT that comes into effect from Sept. 1, 2020 Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India UL, a global safety science company, today announced the launch of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) recognized testing services for domestic and foreign toy manufacturers in the country as per the Indian Standards (IS). UL recently added the new testing capabilities at its facility in Gurugram, India. The safety of toys has been brought under compulsory BIS certification with effect from September 1, 2020, as per the Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020 issued by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

The UL laboratory in Gurugram has received BIS recognition to test toys for the following: • IS 9873 (Part 1) 2019 for safety aspects related to mechanical and physical properties • IS 9873 (Part 2) 2017 for flammability • IS 9873 (Part 3) 2017 for migration of certain elements • IS 9873 (Part 9) 2017 for certain phthalates esters • IS 15644:2006 for the safety of electrical toys Mr. Suresh Sugavanam, Vice President and Managing Director of South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa region at UL, said, “We believe the quality control order puts in place a robust ecosystem to help confirm the quality and safety of toys sold in the Indian market while promoting self-reliance, which is a win-win situation for both the manufacturers as well the consumers. While manufacturers would be able to achieve quality and safety norms, consumers can simply look for the ISI mark to confirm if a product meets the mandatory safety standards.” About UL UL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com. To learn more about our nonprofit activities, visit UL.org. Follow us on: LinkedIn YouTube Facebook To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Mitigate supply chain risk and launch safer toys that delight both children and parents with UL PWR PWR

