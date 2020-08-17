Suven Pharma Q1 net profit down 0.41 pc to Rs 91.52 cr

Drug firm Suven Pharmaceuticals on Monday reported a 0.41 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 91.52 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 91.90 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Suven said in a filing to the BSE.

Consolidated revenue of the company stood at Rs 243.97 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was at Rs 199.83 crore in the same period a year ago, it added. In another filing, the company said its board has approved and recommended issue of one bonus share for every one equity share held by equity shareholders of the company.

Shares of Suven Pharmaceuticals on Monday closed 0.40 per cent higher at Rs 697.25 per scrip on the BSE..