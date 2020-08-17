Left Menu
Three earthquakes hit parts of Gujarat's Saurashtra region

The earthquake 1.8 magnitude had its epicentre 14 kmnorth-north west of Bhachau in Kutch, while the one of 2.1 magnitude had its epicentre 35 km north-north east of Khavda in the district, it said. On Sunday also, a quake of 2.4 magnitude was reported at 10.09 pm in Jamnagar district with its epicentre 27 km east-north east of Lalpur town, the institute said..

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-08-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 16:45 IST
Three earthquakes of low to moderate intensities hit parts of Jamnagar and Kutch districts in Gujarat's Saurashtra region on Monday, officials said. No casualty or damage to property was reported, they said.

An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude having its epicentre 28 km south-south-east of Jamnagar was felt at 1.38 pm, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) in Gandhinagar said. The depth of the quake was 3.3 km, it said.

In the morning, two low intensity earthquakes of magnitudes 1.8 and 2.1 were recorded at 6.08 am and 9.21 am, respectively, in Kutch district, the ISR said. The earthquake 1.8 magnitude had its epicentre 14 kmnorth-north west of Bhachau in Kutch, while the one of 2.1 magnitude had its epicentre 35 km north-north east of Khavda in the district, it said.

On Sunday also, a quake of 2.4 magnitude was reported at 10.09 pm in Jamnagar district with its epicentre 27 km east-north east of Lalpur town, the institute said..

