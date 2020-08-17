Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAI revises cotton output upwards to 354.50 lakh bales for 2019-20

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-08-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 18:33 IST
CAI revises cotton output upwards to 354.50 lakh bales for 2019-20

The Cotton Association of India (CAI) has upgraded its cotton production forecast by 19 lakh bales to 354.50 lakh bales for the 2019-20 season in its July estimate on the back of higher fibre production in the central zone. The total cotton production for the year 2018-19 (October-September) stood at 312 lakh bales, the CAI said in a statement on Monday.

Compared to its June estimate, the CAI increased its production estimate for the north zone by 3 lakh bales (1 lakh bales each in Haryana, upper Rajasthan and lower Rajasthan), central zone by 13 lakh bales (7.50 lakh bales in Gujarat, 4.50 lakh bales in Maharashtra and 1 lakh bales in Madhya Pradesh), Southern zone by 3.25 lakh bales (1 lakh bales in Andhra Pradesh and 2.25 lakh bales in Karnataka), the statement said. However, Odisha crop production is expected to be lower by 25,000 bales compared to the previous estimate. “This increase in the production estimate is on account of increased pressing of cotton bales, which happened due to the aggressive cotton buying by the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) under MSP post lockdown that prompted farmers to bring their produce to the market instead of carrying forward the same to the next year," CAI added.

Meanwhile, the total cotton supply estimated by the CAI during October 2019 to July 2020 is 392.40 lakh bales, which consists of the arrival of 345.40 lakh bales, imports of 15 lakh bales up to July 31 and the opening stock estimated at 32 lakh bales at the beginning of the season on October 1, 2019. Further, the CAI has estimated cotton consumption during the months of October 2019 to July 2020 at 206 lakh bales while the export shipments of cotton is estimated at 43 lakh bales up to July 31.

Stock at the end of July 2020 is estimated at 143.40 lakh bales, including 15 lakh bales with textile mills and the remaining 128.40 lakh bales with CCI or Maharashtra Federation and others (MNCs, MCX, traders, ginners among others). The Crop Committee of the CAI has estimated total cotton supply till end of the season, up to September 30, at 402.50 lakh bales. Total cotton supply estimated now comprises the opening stock of 32 lakh bales, likely crop production of 354.50 lakh bales and estimated imports of 16 lakh bales.

The imports estimated for the 2019-20 crop year are just half of the previous year's import estimate of 32 lakh bales. Domestic consumption is estimated decline by 30 lakh bales to 250 lakh bales up to September 30 due to the lower demand of cotton on account of disruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic and the shortage of labour after that.

The CAI has estimated export for the season at 50 lakh bales, which is higher by 8 lakh bales than that estimated for the previous season, due to the favourable conditions now existing for export of cotton from India. The carry-over stock at the end of the season is estimated now at 102.50 lakh bales, CAI added..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Legendary classical vocalist Pandij Jasraj dies at 90

Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, his daughter Durga Jasraj said. He was 90. One of Indias greatest music legends, Pandit Jasraj leaves behind a storied legacy spann...

Central Railway procures two drones for Mumbai division

The Mumbai division of the Central Railway is aiming at better and real-time surveillance of its station premises and other establishments on the back of two drones it procured recently for the Railway Protection Force RPF, an official said...

Sumit Nagal cruises into pre-quarters of Prague Challenger

Indias Sumit Nagal advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the Prague Challenger tennis tournament after his opponent Jay Clarke of Britain retired hurt here on Monday. Nagal, ranked 127 in the world, was leading 6-3 5-7 4-1, when Clarke decid...

BJP's Jai Prakash Nishad elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from UP

Jai Prakash Nishad, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP candidate for the by-election to a Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh was elected unopposed on Monday.Central Election Committee of the BJP on August 11 had finalised Nishad as the partys cand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020