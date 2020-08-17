New electric 2-wheelers launched by C K Motors

Tirupur-based automobile company C K Motors on Monday unveiled its electric scooters and electric bicycles. The two-wheelers are fitted with patented lithium-ion battery designed keeping in mind superior quality and user-friendly experience.

"Our current offering to electric mobility includes bicycles with range 50 km/charge; moped with a speed of 35km/hr and a range of 60 km/charge; scooter with a speed of 35 km/hr and a range 85 km/charge; and scooter with speed of 65 km/hr and a range of 116 km/charge, the company chairman- cum-director Chandrasekar said in a press release. C K Motors would open two experience centres in Tirupur on August 21 and also set up a full-fledged manufacturing unit operational in Coimbatore in a couple of months, the release said.

Testing is on for the launch of electric commercial 3- wheeler and 4-wheeler, it said.