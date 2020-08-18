Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-What are the U.S. Postal Service changes that have stirred controversy?

* Some smaller post offices have been ordered to close at lunchtime to keep labor costs down, according to a memo seen by Reuters. * Postal workers have reported that the agency is removing some mail sorting machines from facilities across the country.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 01:45 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 01:45 IST
FACTBOX-What are the U.S. Postal Service changes that have stirred controversy?

A U.S. Postal Service internal watchdog is looking into service disruptions that have slowed mail delivery ahead of a presidential election that could see up to half of U.S. voters casting ballots by mail.

The new Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, has ordered changes in mail delivery policies since taking the reins at the agency in June, which has fueled concerns over the Postal Service's ability to handle the ballots. Here is a summary of the changes:

* Starting in July, delivery drivers have had to leave at scheduled times even if their trucks are not fully loaded with mail, according to internal Postal Service documents and officers at postal unions. Previously, trucks often waited for mail sorting facilities to finish processing and loading the day's mail before carting it to branches for delivery by letter carriers. * The Postal Service has ordered restrictions on overtime hours for clerks and carriers, part of a bid to cut costs at the financially-troubled service, which reported a net loss of $2.2 billion in the last quarter.

* The agency has ordered letter carriers at hundreds of post offices to head out on their routes immediately in the morning, carrying only packages and letters that were sorted the night before, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. In some post offices, mail carriers have said the unsorted mail waits an extra day to be delivered. In others, carriers have said they double back to pick up a second batch later in the day. * Some smaller post offices have been ordered to close at lunchtime to keep labor costs down, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

* Postal workers have reported that the agency is removing some mail sorting machines from facilities across the country. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Monday said that initiative began under DeJoy's predecessor. Postal officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. * Both Democratic and Republican members of Congress have voiced concerns over reports that curbside mailboxes have abruptly been removed in some states. U.S. Senator Jon Tester of Montana on Friday said the Postal Service had stopped removing mailboxes in his state.

A Reuters photographer over the weekend spotted a large pile of mailboxes in a storage facility in Hartford, Wisconsin, outside Milwaukee. People who lived nearby said the pile had grown noticeably larger in recent weeks.

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Two charged with 2002 NY murder and Independent counsel faults Chicago prosecutor's dismissal

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Two charged with 2002 New York murder in cold blood of rapper Jam Master JayRapper Jam Master Jay, one of the founder members of the Run-DMC, was murdered in 2002 in cold blood as part of...

Former CIA officer arrested and charged with spying for China

A former Central Intelligence Agency officer was arrested and charged with spying for China in a scheme that involved a relative who had also worked for the CIA, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.It said in a statement that Alexand...

Entertainment News Roundup: Tik Tok signs music distribution deal; French theme park sparks outcry by skirting COVID and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.TikTok signs music distribution deal with UnitedMastersTikTok is partnering with U.S. music distribution company UnitedMasters, a deal that will allow creators on the Chinese video...

PM Modi reviews preparations for providing multi-modal connectivity to various economic zones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the national master plan for providing multi-modal connectivity to various economic zones. He said that this is an important endeavour, that will boost ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020