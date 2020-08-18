London stocks hit by glum earnings, lower oil prices; M&S gains
London's FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday as lower oil prices and a clutch of lacklustre earnings reports sparked a round of profit-taking, while Marks & Spencer rose after announcing new job cuts.Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 12:51 IST
London's FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday as lower oil prices and a clutch of lackluster earnings reports sparked a round of profit-taking, while Marks & Spencer rose after announcing new job cuts. The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.8%, with losses in energy, financial and industrial stocks pulling the index back from what had so far been its best month since April.
Miner BHP Group was also among the biggest weights on the index, slipping 2.4% after reporting a 4% drop in annual profit that missed analysts' estimates. The mid-cap FTSE 250 shed 0.6%, led by a 10.8% plunge for outsourcer Capita Plc, as it posted a first-half loss due to a significant hit from the COVID-19 pandemic and said it would not generate sustainable cash flow for up to two years.
Retailer Marks & Spencer gained 1.6% after saying it plans to cut a further 7,000 jobs, dealing the latest blow to the country's beleaguered retail sector from the COVID-19 crisis.
- READ MORE ON:
- FTSE
- Marks & Spencer
- London
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
HSBC profit plunge hits FTSE 100, offsets upbeat China data
HSBC profit plunge hits FTSE 100, offsets bounce in factory activity
Telecoms M&A lifts Europe, FTSE rallies despite record GDP slump
Oil stocks boost FTSE 100 as China data signals recovery
Oil stocks boost FTSE 100 as China data signals recovery