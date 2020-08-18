Left Menu
London stocks hit by glum earnings, lower oil prices; M&S gains

London's FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday as lower oil prices and a clutch of lacklustre earnings reports sparked a round of profit-taking, while Marks & Spencer rose after announcing new job cuts.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 13:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

London's FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday as lower oil prices and a clutch of lackluster earnings reports sparked a round of profit-taking, while Marks & Spencer rose after announcing new job cuts. The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.8%, with losses in energy, financial and industrial stocks pulling the index back from what had so far been its best month since April.

Miner BHP Group was also among the biggest weights on the index, slipping 2.4% after reporting a 4% drop in annual profit that missed analysts' estimates. The mid-cap FTSE 250 shed 0.6%, led by a 10.8% plunge for outsourcer Capita Plc, as it posted a first-half loss due to a significant hit from the COVID-19 pandemic and said it would not generate sustainable cash flow for up to two years.

Retailer Marks & Spencer gained 1.6% after saying it plans to cut a further 7,000 jobs, dealing the latest blow to the country's beleaguered retail sector from the COVID-19 crisis.

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

