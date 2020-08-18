Hong Kong stocks end higher, but Sino-U.S. tensions check gains
Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Tuesday boosted by technology and consumer companies, although gains were checked by the persistent Sino-U.S. tensions. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 20.04 points, or 0.08%, at 25,367.38.Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 18-08-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 14:18 IST
Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Tuesday boosted by technology and consumer companies, although gains were checked by the persistent Sino-U.S. tensions.
** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 20.04 points, or 0.08%, at 25,367.38. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.38% to 10,425.42. ** The Hang Seng IT subindex gained 3.3% and the consumer subindex rose 1.5%.
** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.2%, the financial sector ended 0.24% lower and the property sector dipped 0.23%. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd, which gained 11.05%, while the biggest loser was Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd, which fell 9.45%.
** Weighing on sentiment, the Trump administration on Monday announced it will further tighten restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co, aimed at cracking down on its access to commercially available chips. ** China said on Tuesday it firmly opposes U.S. suppression of Huawei Technologies.
** Ramped-up U.S. restrictions on Huawei are likely to cut off the Chinese smartphone maker's access to even off-the-shelf chips and disrupt the global tech supply chain once again, executives and experts cautioned. ** Bucking a broad rally in the technology sector, Huawei suppliers fell.
** Sunny Optical Technology, AAC Technologies Holdings, Q Technology, Semiconductor Manufacturing International fell between 2% and 9.5% ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.72%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.2%.
** The yuan was quoted at 6.9252 per U.S. dollar at 0816 GMT, 0.1% firmer than the previous close of 6.9318. ** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 37.21% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.
- READ MORE ON:
- Hong Kong
- Hang Seng index
- China Unicom
- Trump
- MSCI
- Japan
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Divisive Trump nominee gets new Pentagon post, despite snub by Congress
Will keep exploring TikTok purchase, says Microsoft after talks with President Trump
Federal govt must again seek death penalty for Boston bomber, says Donald Trump
Key advantage in battleground states could re-elect Trump, says his son
Microsoft says will continue discussions to buy TikTok in US after Nadela-Trump talks