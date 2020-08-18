Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong stocks end higher, but Sino-U.S. tensions check gains

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Tuesday boosted by technology and consumer companies, although gains were checked by the persistent Sino-U.S. tensions. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 20.04 points, or 0.08%, at 25,367.38.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 18-08-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 14:18 IST
Hong Kong stocks end higher, but Sino-U.S. tensions check gains
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Tuesday boosted by technology and consumer companies, although gains were checked by the persistent Sino-U.S. tensions.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 20.04 points, or 0.08%, at 25,367.38. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.38% to 10,425.42. ** The Hang Seng IT subindex gained 3.3% and the consumer subindex rose 1.5%.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.2%, the financial sector ended 0.24% lower and the property sector dipped 0.23%. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd, which gained 11.05%, while the biggest loser was Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd, which fell 9.45%.

** Weighing on sentiment, the Trump administration on Monday announced it will further tighten restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co, aimed at cracking down on its access to commercially available chips. ** China said on Tuesday it firmly opposes U.S. suppression of Huawei Technologies.

** Ramped-up U.S. restrictions on Huawei are likely to cut off the Chinese smartphone maker's access to even off-the-shelf chips and disrupt the global tech supply chain once again, executives and experts cautioned. ** Bucking a broad rally in the technology sector, Huawei suppliers fell.

** Sunny Optical Technology, AAC Technologies Holdings, Q Technology, Semiconductor Manufacturing International fell between 2% and 9.5% ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.72%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.2%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.9252 per U.S. dollar at 0816 GMT, 0.1% firmer than the previous close of 6.9318. ** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 37.21% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Army starts recording statements to probe killing of 3 'militants' in July encounter in JK's Shopian: Defence official.

Army starts recording statements to probe killing of 3 militants in July encounter in JKs Shopian Defence official....

Porsche drives in 718 Spyder, 718 Cayman GT4 models in India

Luxury sports carmaker Porsche on Tuesday said it has launched 718 Spyder and the 718 Cayman GT4 in India, with prices of the two models starting at Rs 1.59 crore and 1.63 crores ex-showroom, respectively. Featuring a newly-developed 420 PS...

South Korea tightens coronavirus curbs, confines troops to base

South Korea tightened social distancing rules on Tuesday as it reported a three-digit increase in novel coronavirus cases for a fifth day and authorities scrambled to trace hundreds of members of a church congregation. The Korea Centers for...

Hong Kong stocks end higher, but Sino-U.S. tensions check gains

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Tuesday boosted by technology and consumer companies, although gains were checked by the persistent Sino-U.S. tensions. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 20.04 points, or 0.08, at 25,367.38....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020