Left Menu
Development News Edition

Depositories, DPs need to preserve records for at least 8 years: Sebi

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said depositories and depository participants need to preserve the records and documents for a minimum period of eight years. The regulator has issued a corrigendum to its circular issued in October 2019, wherein it was mentioned that such records need to be maintained for five years. In the fresh circular, Sebi said, "Depositories and depository participants (DPs) are required to preserve the records and documents for a minimum period of 8 years".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 19:14 IST
Depositories, DPs need to preserve records for at least 8 years: Sebi

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said depositories and depository participants need to preserve the records and documents for a minimum period of eight years. The regulator has issued a corrigendum to its circular issued in October 2019, wherein it was mentioned that such records need to be maintained for five years.

In the fresh circular, Sebi said, "Depositories and depository participants (DPs) are required to preserve the records and documents for a minimum period of 8 years". Further, they are required to preserve original forms of documents either in physical form or an electronic record, copies of which have been taken by any enforcement agency during the course of their investigation.

Depositories allow investors to deposit securities by opening an account in electronic form (dematerialised), gets its revenues from transaction, account maintenance and settlement charges paid by depository participants as well as annual fees, corporate action and e-voting charges paid by companies whose securities are admitted in the depositories' system..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Obey corona rules to keep economy, schools running, says Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday urged Germans to stick to rules aimed at controlling the coronavirus, such as wearing masks, to ensure schools can stay open and Europes biggest economy continues its recovery from lockdown.A rise ...

Light to moderate rains in Rajasthan

Light to moderate rains prevailed in Rajasthan on Tuesday, with Gangapur in Sawaimadhopur district recording a maximum of 6 cm rainfall. Shahbad and Anta both in Baran recorded 5 cm each, while a few other places received below 5 cm rain...

Jill Biden's path from reluctant politico to possible FLOTUS

Jill Biden is a prankster. Its the first thing most of her friends and former aides say when asked about her character. She once sneaked into a close aides birthday party dressed as catering staff and surprised him with a drink. She has dre...

TRAI asks Airtel, VIL to submit pending data post priority plan presentation

Telecom regulator TRAI has asked Airtel and Vodafone Idea to submit all pending data post their priority plan presentation on August 10, as the regulator moves closer to finalising its views on the contentious issue, a source said. The regu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020