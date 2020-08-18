Left Menu
Development News Edition

PC sales up 40-50%, gaming PC contribution may double in consumer biz: Lenovo India

Lenovo CEO and MD Rahul Agarwal told PTI that online classes are driving sales of laptops in the consumer segment where students want devices with high computing power that they can use for studies as well as playing games. "Consumer market is now growing at a much faster pace than pre-COVID-19 times.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 19:23 IST
PC sales up 40-50%, gaming PC contribution may double in consumer biz: Lenovo India

PC maker Lenovo on Tuesday said the demand for personal computers grew 40-50 per cent in the last two months as compared to the year-ago period, and the contribution of gaming PCs to its consumer segment may almost double this year, a top company official said. Lenovo CEO and MD Rahul Agarwal told PTI that online classes are driving sales of laptops in the consumer segment where students want devices with high computing power that they can use for studies as well as playing games.

"Consumer market is now growing at a much faster pace than pre-COVID-19 times. If we look at June and July sales, the market would have been 40-50 per cent higher than last year June and July. We clearly see the market growing in high double-digit in gaming. That will continue. With these laptops the value market will grow much higher than the volume market," Agarwal said while announcing three new gaming series laptops. The company unveiled three gaming laptop segments with their per unit price starting from Rs 79,990, Rs 1.34 lakh and Rs 1.99 lakh.

"Home PCs are largely driven by learning at home. Legion 7i is for high-end gamers but Legion 5Pi and Legion 5i will appeal to students who want to buy a laptop for their education but want to play games as well," Agarwal said. The company has used the 10th generation of Intel i9 processor in the Legion 7i series and therefore priced it close to Rs 2 lakh per unit.

All three laptop models will be available in the country by the end of this month. Agarwal said gaming will also grow at a higher rate because people are looking at high computing power for accelerating their work which will drive sales for Legion PCs.

"We expect double-digit growth in gaming PCs. We are creating a value market. This could be 15-20 per cent  of our consumer segment revenue. It was around 10-12 per cent earlier," Agarwal said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Obey corona rules to keep economy, schools running, says Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday urged Germans to stick to rules aimed at controlling the coronavirus, such as wearing masks, to ensure schools can stay open and Europes biggest economy continues its recovery from lockdown.A rise ...

Light to moderate rains in Rajasthan

Light to moderate rains prevailed in Rajasthan on Tuesday, with Gangapur in Sawaimadhopur district recording a maximum of 6 cm rainfall. Shahbad and Anta both in Baran recorded 5 cm each, while a few other places received below 5 cm rain...

Jill Biden's path from reluctant politico to possible FLOTUS

Jill Biden is a prankster. Its the first thing most of her friends and former aides say when asked about her character. She once sneaked into a close aides birthday party dressed as catering staff and surprised him with a drink. She has dre...

TRAI asks Airtel, VIL to submit pending data post priority plan presentation

Telecom regulator TRAI has asked Airtel and Vodafone Idea to submit all pending data post their priority plan presentation on August 10, as the regulator moves closer to finalising its views on the contentious issue, a source said. The regu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020