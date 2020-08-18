Left Menu
Continental launches new range of passenger vehicle tyres in India

The German company's Generation 6 tyres -- UltraContact UC6 and ComfortContact CC6 -- are designed to cope with challenging road conditions found across the country, Continental said in a statement. UltraContact UC6 and ComfortContact CC6 have been designed based on an in-depth understanding of the needs and driving habits of the Indian consumer, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 19:42 IST
Continental launches new range of passenger vehicle tyres in India

Technology firm Continental on Tuesday said it has launched a new range of tyres for passenger vehicles in India. The German company's Generation 6 tyres -- UltraContact UC6 and ComfortContact CC6 -- are designed to cope with challenging road conditions found across the country, Continental said in a statement.

UltraContact UC6 and ComfortContact CC6 have been designed based on an in-depth understanding of the needs and driving habits of the Indian consumer, it added. Both the range of tyres are aimed to provide higher safety, low noise levels, higher mileage, robust sidewalls, improved fuel efficiency, and greater comfort, the company said.

"With the entry of Generation 6 tyres in India, our offering in the passenger vehicle segment is well established. It gives our customers the choice to upgrade to the premium product in the market," Continental India Head of Tires Business Claude d'Gama Rose said. The tyres will be produced at Continental's Modipuram (Uttar Pradesh) plant, he added.

"We have a strong focus for localisation of our products in India. Our philosophy 'in the market, for the market', complements the entire manufacturing value chain, enabling us to bring German technology for the local market," Rose noted. Founded in 1871, Continental offers safe, efficient, intelligent, and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation.

The company is one of the leading tyre manufacturers with 24 production and development locations across the globe. In 2019, the company generated sales of 44.5 billion euro and currently employs more than 2,30,000 people in 59 countries and markets.

