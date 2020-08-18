Left Menu
Second chartered flight for stranded passengers from Dubai to reach city on Wednesday

The Indigo flight will leave Dubai airport Wednesday morning and reach the city in the afternoon, the sponsors said on Tuesday. The flight is the second being partially sponsored by the Dubai chapter of St Xavier's College Calcutta Alumni Association since July.

18-08-2020
Representative image

A second chartered flight will bring back 130 passengers stranded in Dubai due to the pandemic to the metropolis on Wednesday. The Indigo flight will leave Dubai airport Wednesday morning and reach the city in the afternoon, the sponsors said on Tuesday.

The flight is the second being partially sponsored by the Dubai chapter of St Xavier's College Calcutta Alumni Association since July. Of the 130 passengers who will travel back to the city by the chartered flight on Wednesday, 80 will leave for their onward journey to north Bengal and Sikkim, Association secretary Saptarshi Dutta said.

The Association will bear the entire expenses of these 80 passengers from Netaji Subhas Chandra International Airport to their doorsteps, he said. This time the alumni body has fully sponsored 50 tickets for those who have lost their jobs. It is partially sponsoring those who are not able to pay the full price of the tickets, Dutta said.

Among the passengers will be two pregnant ladies and ten senior citizens, he said. The first chartered flight by the Association had brought back 174 passengers from the UAE on July 5.

Dutta said the Association has secured all permission from the state and central governments and passengers who have tested negative in RT-PCR test will be allowed to board the flight. Besides the alumni body, others who have joined the rescue mission are NGOs Purvanchal Pravasi Milan and Marwari Yuva Manch, he added.

