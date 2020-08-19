Reliance buys majority stake in online pharmacy Netmeds for $83 mln
Reliance Industries Ltd has acquired a majority stake in online pharmacy Netmeds for about 6.2 billion rupees ($83.08 million) in cash, days after e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc launched an online drug sales service in India. The oil-to-telecoms conglomerate said https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/cd4afca2-0bb5-4744-8ccb-f37a05fa65f2.pdf late on Tuesday its investment represents about 60% holding in Vitalic Health Pvt. Ltd. and 100% direct ownership of its subsidiaries.
Vitalic and its subsidiaries, collectively known as Netmeds, were incorporated in 2015. Netmeds is a licensed e-pharma portal that offers authenticated prescription and over the counter (OTC) medicine along with other health products in India. The COVID-19 crisis, which spurred a wave of online shopping, has led to increased competition between Amazon, Walmart-owned Flipkart, Reliance's upstart online grocery service, JioMart, and a range of other smaller players for a share in the world's second most populous country.
India is yet to finalize regulations for online drug sales, or e-pharmacies, but growth of online sellers such as Medlife, Netmeds, Temasek-backed PharmEasy, and Sequoia Capital-backed 1mg has threatened traditional drug stores. Many trader groups are against e-pharmacies, saying they would lead to sale of medicines without proper verification. ($1 = 74.6230 Indian rupees)
