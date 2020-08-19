Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reliance buys majority stake in online pharmacy Netmeds for $83 mln

Reliance Industries Ltd has acquired a majority stake in online pharmacy Netmeds for about 6.2 billion rupees ($83.08 million) in cash, days after e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc launched an online drug sales service in India. Netmeds is a licensed e-pharma portal that offers authenticated prescription and over the counter (OTC) medicine along with other health products in India.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 01:26 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 01:23 IST
Reliance buys majority stake in online pharmacy Netmeds for $83 mln
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Industries Ltd has acquired a majority stake in online pharmacy Netmeds for about 6.2 billion rupees ($83.08 million) in cash, days after e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc launched an online drug sales service in India. The oil-to-telecoms conglomerate said https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/cd4afca2-0bb5-4744-8ccb-f37a05fa65f2.pdf late on Tuesday its investment represents about 60% holding in Vitalic Health Pvt. Ltd. and 100% direct ownership of its subsidiaries.

Vitalic and its subsidiaries, collectively known as Netmeds, were incorporated in 2015. Netmeds is a licensed e-pharma portal that offers authenticated prescription and over the counter (OTC) medicine along with other health products in India. The COVID-19 crisis, which spurred a wave of online shopping, has led to increased competition between Amazon, Walmart-owned Flipkart, Reliance's upstart online grocery service, JioMart, and a range of other smaller players for a share in the world's second most populous country.

India is yet to finalize regulations for online drug sales, or e-pharmacies, but growth of online sellers such as Medlife, Netmeds, Temasek-backed PharmEasy, and Sequoia Capital-backed 1mg has threatened traditional drug stores. Many trader groups are against e-pharmacies, saying they would lead to sale of medicines without proper verification. ($1 = 74.6230 Indian rupees)

TRENDING

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Attack on Titan Season 4: Will Titan capture Eren's layer? Final season’s division into 2 blocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rangers' Gibaut suspended 3 games, Woodward 1 by MLB

Texas Rangers right-hander Ian Gibaut received a three-game suspension for his actions in Mondays game against the visiting San Diego Padres, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday. MLB deemed Gibaut intentionally threw a pitch at Manny Ma...

Sudan 'astonished' at spokesman's remarks about 'contacts' with Israel

Sudans Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it was astonished by remarks made by its own spokesman in which he said Khartoum had contacts with Israel, stressing that the government had not discussed the possibility of diplomatic relations. Hayd...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 hits record closing high, regaining pre-COVID level

The SP 500 closed at a record high on Tuesday, rebounding from huge losses triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and crowning one of the most dramatic recoveries in the indexs history.The record confirms, according to a widely accepted defi...

FACTBOX-'Reverse the damage': Officials react to suspension of U.S. Postal Service cuts

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday suspended until after the November election all mail service changes - steps that Democrats had criticized as an apparent bid to improperly boost President Donald Trumps re-election chances. He...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020