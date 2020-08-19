Left Menu
Hindware pledges to promote safe public hygiene practices in Unlock phase; brings Contactless Hand-Washing System

Reiterating its commitment towards promoting good health and hygiene in the society, Brilloca, makers of India's iconic bath-ware solutions brand, Hindware, has introduced the first-of-its-kind 'Contactless Hand-washing System', to be installed at public locations, as the country navigates through the Unlock phase.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 10:10 IST
Sanjay Kalra, Chief Executive Officer, Bath Products & Tiles, Brilloca Limited inaugurates the new Hindware Contactless Handwashing System in the National Capital Region. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Aug 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Reiterating its commitment towards promoting good health and hygiene in the society, Brilloca, makers of India's iconic bath-ware solutions brand, Hindware, has introduced the first-of-its-kind 'Contactless Hand-washing System', to be installed at public locations, as the country navigates through the Unlock phase. In keeping with the brand's legacy of driving innovation as per the needs of the community, the sensor-based hand-washing system addresses one of the key priorities of the nation, i.e., creating awareness and building access to safe and hygienic hand-washing facilities at public places.

The contactless systems are being initially installed at eight sites in the National Capital Region, including four in Delhi, two in Gurugram, and two in Noida. "Hindware has remained committed to promoting health and hygiene in the society, and the Contactless Hand-washing System is reflective of our efforts in this direction. As the nation transitions through the Unlock phase, there is a need to stay cautious while we get into our routines. Safety is of prime importance; however, it is not always close at hand when we venture out. With our new initiative, we are aiming to not only bring safe hygiene practices to the masses but also drive a behavior change which is imperative in the new normal," said Sandip Somany, Chairman and Managing Director, Brilloca Limited on the occasion.

Crafted after a thorough field study at Hindware Design Studio, the contactless hand-wash system come fitted with sensor operated faucet, basin and foot operated soap dispenser with a digital sensor, keeping a count of hand-washes at that particular station. "These are unprecedented times, and it is imperative that the brands, with their expertise and knowledge, bring solutions that contribute towards the larger priority of the nation. While the focus remains on arresting the spread of coronavirus, it is also important to stay vigilant as we step out during the Unlock phase. The Contactless Hand-washing Systems are being installed at specific locations where the footfall is expected to be higher. We are starting with the initiative in the National Capital Region and will adopt a phased approach to expand further," added Sanjay Kalra, Chief Executive Officer, Bath Products & Tiles, Brilloca Limited.

Over the years, Hindware has emerged as India's leading sanitary ware and faucets brand. Driven by innovation at the Hindware Design Studio, it brings together a perfect amalgamation of technology and aesthetics, to create bathroom products that are aligned with the changing requirements of the customers. Hindware has been a pioneer and trend setter in the sanitary ware segment for more than six decades, thereby, creating a loyal base of millions of customers across the country.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

