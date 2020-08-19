Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet relaxes working capital norm for discoms to get loan under Rs 90k cr liquidity plan

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to relax working capital limit norm for discoms under the Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY) to get loans as part of Rs 90,000 crore liquidity infusion scheme.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 16:08 IST
Cabinet relaxes working capital norm for discoms to get loan under Rs 90k cr liquidity plan

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to relax working capital limit norm for discoms under the Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY) to get loans as part of Rs 90,000 crore liquidity infusion scheme. After the Cabinet meeting, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in a press conference said, "Power sector has a problem. There is a slump in power consumption. The bills are not being collected by them. PFC and REC have been allowed to give loans above the limit more the 25 per cent working capital limit. This will increase liquidity of the state discoms".

"The working capital limit is 25 per cent of last year's revenue. Now the limit is relaxed," he further said. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in May announced the Rs 90,000 crore liquidity infusion into cash-strapped discoms, facing demand slump due to the lockdown to contain COVID-19.

However, some of the discoms were not eligible for getting loans under the package because they were not meeting working capital limit norms under the UDAY scheme. Under the UDAY, the banks and financial institutions are restricted to lend working capital up to 25 per cent of a discom’s revenue in the previous year.

The restriction was part of the UDAY scheme, which had been approved in November 2015 by the Union Cabinet for revival of debt-laden utilities. Besides, the discoms can get loan under the package against the receivables from state governments to clear their dues. But some of the discoms did not have headroom under both the provisions.

Thus the power ministry had proposed to relax working capital limit norm so that  these discoms can  avail loans under the package to clear their dues..

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

One terrorist killed in J-K's Shopian encounter

One unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Molu Chitragam area of Shopian district on Wednesday afternoon.One unidentified terrorist killed in an encounter between security...

Barcelona officially hires Ronald Koeman as coach

Barcelona will try to end one of the worst crises in club history with Ronald Koeman as its coach. Barcelona officially announced a deal with Koeman on Wednesday, a day after club president Josep Bartomeu had said the Dutchman accepted the ...

Kremlin says it sees no need to help Belarus militarily for now

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it saw no need for Russia to help Belarus militarily or otherwise for now amid unrest there over an Aug. 9 presidential election which protesters say was rigged.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in a conference ...

Simplilearn Announces the Launch of Post Graduate Program in Cyber Security

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 19, 2020 PRNewswire -- Simplilearn, a global provider of digital skills and training, today announced its Post Graduate Program in Cyber Security-with modules from MIT Schwarzman College of Computing MIT SCoC and EC-C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020