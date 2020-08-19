Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mercedes-Benz mulls price hike to offset impact of currency volatility

German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz is considering increasing prices of its vehicles in India to offset the impact of high currency volatility witnessed in the last six months, according to a top company official.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 16:41 IST
Mercedes-Benz mulls price hike to offset impact of currency volatility

German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz is considering increasing prices of its vehicles in India to offset the impact of high currency volatility witnessed in the last six months, according to a top company official. Compatriot Audi is also evaluating such a step although it has not set any timeline for the same.

"In view of the high currency volatility witnessed since the last six months, we may look at a price revision of our product range soon," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schewnk said. He, however, did not elaborate on the exact time, quantum and range of the planned price hike. With the average exchange rate of rupee for euro going up from Rs 79 in February to Rs 87 in August, the company's input costs have gone up.

Currently, Mercedes-Benz India sells a range of luxury vehicles starting from the C-Class priced at Rs 41 lakh to AMG GT Coupe tagged at Rs 2.5 crore. When reached out if the company is also considering a similar move to increase vehicle prices, an Audi India official said, "We are evaluating this but there is no timeline at the moment." Tata Motors-owned JLR, however, said it has "no such plan or announcements on the anvil".

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

One terrorist killed in J-K's Shopian encounter

One unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Molu Chitragam area of Shopian district on Wednesday afternoon.One unidentified terrorist killed in an encounter between security...

Barcelona officially hires Ronald Koeman as coach

Barcelona will try to end one of the worst crises in club history with Ronald Koeman as its coach. Barcelona officially announced a deal with Koeman on Wednesday, a day after club president Josep Bartomeu had said the Dutchman accepted the ...

Kremlin says it sees no need to help Belarus militarily for now

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it saw no need for Russia to help Belarus militarily or otherwise for now amid unrest there over an Aug. 9 presidential election which protesters say was rigged.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in a conference ...

Simplilearn Announces the Launch of Post Graduate Program in Cyber Security

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 19, 2020 PRNewswire -- Simplilearn, a global provider of digital skills and training, today announced its Post Graduate Program in Cyber Security-with modules from MIT Schwarzman College of Computing MIT SCoC and EC-C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020