Left Menu
Development News Edition

DPIIT calls inter-ministerial meet on royalty payments on Aug 25

Before 2009, royalty payments were regulated by the government and capped at 8 per cent of exports and 5 per cent of domestic sales in the case of technology transfer collaborations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 16:50 IST
DPIIT calls inter-ministerial meet on royalty payments on Aug 25
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Maruti_Corp)

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has convened an inter-ministerial meeting on royalty payments on August 25, an official said. The meeting would be chaired by DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra.

Officials from the commerce department, Reserve Bank of India, and revenue department are expected to participate in the deliberations, the official added. Earlier, a proposal was under consideration of the government to impose some kind of limits on royalty payments in case of technology transfer or collaboration involving foreign entities either directly or indirectly through any firm in India. The increase in the outflow of these payments started after the government liberalized the FDI policy in 2009. It had removed the cap and permitted Indian companies to pay a royalty to their technical collaborators without seeking prior government approval.

Royalty is paid to a foreign collaborator for the transfer of technology, usage of brand or trademarks. In April 2017, a surge in royalty outflow prompted the government to set up an inter-ministerial group to analyze payment norms and see whether there is an excessive payout by Indian companies to foreign collaborators.

Industry experts had stated that restrictions could help increase the profits of domestic companies, mainly in the automobile sector, prevent depletion of foreign exchange reserves, protect the interest of minority shareholders and increase revenue for the government. Before 2009, royalty payments were regulated by the government and capped at 8 percent of exports and 5 percent of domestic sales in the case of technology transfer collaborations. They were fixed at two percent of exports and one percent of domestic sales for use of trademark or brand name.

Auto major Maruti Suzuki paid a royalty of 5.3 percent in 2019-20 of its net sales to its parent Suzuki.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

MP govt to reduce aid given under Kanyadan Yojana

Madhya Pradesh government has decided to reduce the amount being given under the Kanyadan Yojana as the former Chief Minister Kamal Nath had raised the amount after coming to power to get votes, State Minister for Social Justice Prem Singh ...

Odisha MLA toils on his farmland, garners praise from Vice-

A ruling BJD MLA in Odisha himself ploughs his agricultural field and sows paddy saplings along with other workers. With rain creating favourable conditions for agriculture, Manohar Randhari, a three-time lawmaker from Dabugaon Assembly sea...

Sugar exports likely to make up for shortfall in domestic demand: Report

Sugar offtake is likely to remain flat in the current sugar season October 2019-September 2020 despite the COVID-19 disruptions as buoyant exports are expected to make up for the shortfall in domestic consumption, according to a report. Ind...

Current generation of political leaders would have ashamed Rabindranath Tagore: BJP MP Subhas Sarkar

The behaviour of the current generation of political leaders, hooligans and administrators would have ashamed Rabindranath Tagore, said BJP MP Subhas Sarkar on Wednesday over the incident of vandalism in the Visva Bharati University. In a l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020