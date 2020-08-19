Left Menu
Development News Edition

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 200 cr by issuing bonds

In the event of default in payment of interest and/or principal on the due dates, an additional interest of 2 per cent per annum over the coupon rate will be payable by the company for the defaulting period, the company added. Shares of L&T Finance on Wednesday closed almost flat at Rs 67.15 apiece on the BSE..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 20:32 IST
L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 200 cr by issuing bonds

L&T Finance Holdings will raise up to Rs 200 crore by issuing bonds, offering 8 per cent interest to investors. "The Committee of Directors of the company today i.e., August 19, 2020, through a resolution passed...approved the offer and issuance of up to 2,000 unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating to nominal amount of up to Rs 200 crore on a private placement basis," L&T Finance Holdings said in a regulatory filing.

The bonds will carry coupon/interest rate of 8 per cent per annum payable annually. The NCDs, with a tenure of 1,095 days, will be allotted on August 28, 2020, it said.

NCDs will be redeemed at par on Monday, August 28, 2023. In the event of default in payment of interest and/or principal on the due dates, an additional interest of 2 per cent per annum over the coupon rate will be payable by the company for the defaulting period, the company added.

Shares of L&T Finance on Wednesday closed almost flat at Rs 67.15 apiece on the BSE..

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump urges Goodyear tire boycott after report company bars political attire

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for a boycott of Goodyear Tire Rubber Co following a local news report in Kansas that the company has deemed political attire including that of the Trump campaign unacceptable for the workpla...

AAP MP Sanjay Singh hits out at UP govt for registering cases against him

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday claimed that the UP government is trying to make him a history sheeter as he slammed the BJP dispensation in the state for filing multiple cases against him. No immediate rea...

COVID-19: 24 deaths; 1,693 new cases in Punjab

Punjab reported 24 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 920, while 1,693 new cases pushed the coronavirus tally to 36,083, officials said on Wednesday.Eight deaths were reported from Ludhiana, six from Patiala, thr...

IIT Kharagpur student tests positive for COVID-19, all hostels to be sealed

An IIT Kharagpur student staying in its campus on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19, following which the institute decided to seal all the hostels, an official said. The institute had in June asked all students, who got stranded becaus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020